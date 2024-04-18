Kanye West to be investigated by for punching man who 'sexually assaulted' his wife

18 April 2024

Rapper Kanye West has reportedly been named a suspect by police in a battery case after the 46-year-old star allegedly punched a man in the face for "sexually assaulting" his wife
Sukhmani Sethi

Sukhmani Sethi

Rapper Kanye West has been named a suspect by police in a battery case after the 46-year-old star allegedly punched a man in the face for "sexually assaulting" his wife.

West, who is behind hits such as "Gold Digger" and "Runaway", has not yet been charged but cops at the Los Angeles Police Department are said to be launching an investigation into the incident, which took place on Tuesday night,

In the official report obtained by celebrity news site TMZ, Bianca Censori, 29, was grabbed by an unknown man, but a spokesperson from West's team slammed the claim, asserting that: "'Grabbed' is a grossly inadequate as a description of what happened”.

He added that the attack was in fact far more serious, saying that the man had put his hands under Censori's dress, "grabbed her waist", he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses".

West, who is also known as Ye, has claimed through his team that the man was punched in retaliation against the assault against his wife.

West has faced public backlash for rants, including anti-Semitic posts on social media, which have resulted in former fans turning away from the star, and the termination of lucrative contracts with big brands
Cops are now looking to speak to music mogul following the incident, with details on where it took place remaining unclear.

The alleged incident reportedly took place only a few hours after the couple, who have been married since December 2022, were spotted at Disneyland in California, walking around the Star Wars-themed section of the park.

Censori, who has been noted for her daring wardrobe, wore a a nude-colored bodysuit under a thigh-skimming yellow dress.

Photos of the couple on public outings have prompted concern among Censori's friends and family, with some reportedly concerned that she is being 'controlled'.

Censori is initially understood to have told friends they were 'jealous' of her relationship with Kanye, but after an intervention in her native Australia, she is 'seeing things from an outsider perspective', the Daily Mail reported.

West has faced public backlash for rants, including anti-Semitic posts on social media, which have resulted in former fans turning away from the star, and the termination of lucrative contracts with big brands.

The controversy has led to West to be tuned down by promoters in major cities including Berlin and Munich to perform at shows.

The rapper has already been banned from performing in Brazil, according to the US Sun.

