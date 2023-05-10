‘I look this way all the time’: Moustached Coronation guest accused of being ‘Meghan Markle in disguise’ speaks out

10 May 2023, 16:44 | Updated: 10 May 2023, 17:01

The Welsh composer was jokingly accused of being 'Meghan in disguise'.
The Welsh composer was jokingly accused of being 'Meghan in disguise'. Picture: Twitter/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Sir Karl Jenkins has confirmed he’s not Meghan Markle in a cheeky new clip after he was jokingly accused of looking like the Duchess “in disguise” at the Coronation ceremony.

Welsh composer Sir Karl Jenkins has finally addressed internet jokes that began circulating about him after the King’s Coronation on Saturday.

The 79-year-old was spotted in the audience at the ceremony when social media users began jesting the composer looked like he was wearing a disguise.

Sir Karl wore his mid-length grey hair down, paired with tinted sunglasses and an impressive moustache – the latter two which are often used in caricature disguises.

But now he’s addressed internet jokers directly in a video posted online, as he explained where his look originated from as well as his thoughts about the running joke.

In the video he said: “I understand there has been a lot of interest in me, since I appeared at the coronation of King Charles III.

“I was there because I’d written some music.”

But then added: “I was quite surprised some people thought I was Meghan Markle in disguise.”

Sir Karl Jenkins has confirmed he's not Meghan Markle in a jokey video.
Sir Karl Jenkins has confirmed he's not Meghan Markle in a jokey video. Picture: Twitter
The Welsh composer said he was shocked to learn people thought he was Meghan Markle in disguise.
The Welsh composer said he was shocked to learn people thought he was Meghan Markle in disguise. Picture: Getty

Read More: Mirror publisher apologises to Prince Harry for ordering the unlawful gathering of information

Read More: Royal biographer claims William and Kate's 'children were to blame’ for their late arrival to the King’s Coronation

Read More: Meghan Markle bolsters security by hiring ‘elite’ bodyguard who used to work for Kim Kardashian

The composer chuckled as he addressed the quips that had been made, also referencing those who had joked he was only at the event to “steal the crown jewels”.

“I look this way all the time,” he said trying not to break into laugher.

“I’ve had the moustache since I was 18 years old, it was very trendy then.

“So that’s me. Nothing sinister about it or surprising at all.”

He was one of more than 2,000 visitors who made an appearance at Saturday’s event – attended by royals, everyday heroes and notable figures alike.

One tweet that went viral during the event wrote: I don't know much about the Coronation but I do know this is obviously a disguise and 100% they're going to try and steal the crown jewels."

Sir Karl performed a Welsh folk song during the ceremony entitled ‘Tros y Garreg (Crossing the Stone)’.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Stephen Tompkinson denies GBH on Karl Poole

Stephen Tompkinson's acting talent 'makes his story convincing', jury told, as DCI Banks star denies punching drunk man

Kathleen Stock is set to talk at the Oxford Union

Oxford University students to get 'welfare resources' to deal with talk by professor accused of transphobia

The Duchess has hired Kim Kardashian's former bodyguard.

Meghan Markle bolsters security by hiring ‘elite’ bodyguard who used to work for Kim Kardashian

Vanushan Balakrishnan and Ilyas Suleiman killed Rishmeet Singh

Teens jailed for life after murdering 'pure in heart' Afghan refugee, 16, in west London, in case of mistaken gang identity
Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel

Palestinian militants launch rocket attack from Gaza, says Israel

The Legislative Council in Hong Kong

Hong Kong amends law to limit foreign lawyers in certain cases

Angel Lynn suffered a double skull fracture in the incident

Shocking scans show Angel Lynn's double skull fracture after falling out of van following kidnap by ex-boyfriend

A tourist visits La Ghriba synagogue on the Island of Djerba in southern Tunisia

Death toll rises to five in Tunisia synagogue attack

Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner Group is set to be designated a terrorist group by the British government

UK to blacklist Russia's notorious Wagner Group of mercenaries as a terrorist organisation

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan

Pakistani judge rules former PM Imran Khan can be held for eight days

The actress branded the Buckingham Palace balcony "terribly white"

Thousands complain to Ofcom after Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh describes Buckingham Palace balcony 'terribly white'

Russian servicemen guard an area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station

Ukraine’s occupied nuclear power plant faces possible staffing crunch

Ukraine and the head of Wagner says Russian army units fled in Bakhmut

Humiliation for Putin: Russian army unit flees Bakhmut on same day Moscow holds scaled-down Victory Day parade

The Mirror publisher admitted ‘some evidence’ of unlawful information gathering in relation to Prince Harry that ‘warrants compensation’

Mirror publisher apologises to Prince Harry for ordering the unlawful gathering of information

Justin Welby has opposed the government's controversial migrants bill in a rare intervention

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby slams controversial migrants bill as 'morally unacceptable'

The Met has issued an apology to the family of Daniel Morgan (main image). Top right, his mother Isobel Hulsmann, brother Alastair Morgan and sister Jane Royds

Daniel Morgan files found in locked cabinet inside Scotland Yard 'next to senior officer's desk'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorms are all predicted for the UK.

‘Damage to buildings’ predicted by Met Office, as it issues warning of thunderstorms, lightning and floods in UK
Robert De Niro,79, said fatherhood 'never gets easier' after becoming a dad for the seventh time

'Never gets easier': Robert De Niro, 79, reveals seventh child was planned and he is 'ok with it'
The future heir reportedly persuaded his grandfather to change the traditional uniform.

Prince George rewrites coronation tradition by 'persuading Charles to change uniforms' amid classmate teasing concerns
A notice posted on the Interpol Website showing an international appeal to identify female murder victims

Interpol launches appeal for help to identify 22 dead women

The Archbishop of Canterbury is among figures who oppose the controversial migrants bill

Controversial illegal migration bill hits opposition in Lords as Archbishop of Canterbury set to rebuke law
Woramet Ben Taota, 16, discovered with head injuries and phone and money gone after bike ride with female friend who has not been seen since

Sex offender admits murdering Brit teen who was found battered to death in Thai forest claiming 'drug deal went wrong'
The princess revealed her adorable nickname for Prince Louis

Princess of Wales reveals her adorable nickname for Prince Louis

A woman sits outside a cafe in Tehran without wearing her mandatory Islamic headscarf

Iranian government pushes back as more women forgo hijab

A Just Stop Oil activist compared the group to the Suffragettes

Just Stop Oil activist compares group's actions to the Suffragettes as they carry out another go slow protest in London
A new IVF treatment has been developed to prevent babies developing incurable diseases

First 'three-parent-baby' born in the UK after IVF procedure developed to prevent children inheriting incurable diseases

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Coronation passed off spectacularly- a showcase of national unity, not division, writes Stephen Rigley

The Coronation was a chance to celebrate national unity, not sow division

Invitees to the Buckingham Palace party were 500 'Coronation champions' celebrated for volunteering achievements

The party never stops: Kate and William all smiles as they host 'Coronation champions' at Buckingham Palace
The royal reporter and biographer claimed the 'children were to blame' for the Prince and Princess's tardiness.

Royal biographer claims William and Kate's 'children were to blame’ for their late arrival to the King’s Coronation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien ponders why symbolic British figures are against migration policy

James O'Brien asks why the government calls key British figures 'enemies of the people'

Nick loses his cool with caller whilst talking about Biden's Democratic nomination chances

Nick Ferrari clashes with caller over Biden's nomination chances: 'I'm not stupid!'

The caller who was part of the RAF attendance at Lord Mountbatten's funeral parade tells Shelagh coronation protesters 'not a threat'.

'It's a lot less serious than blowing a whole parade up': Ex-WRAF caller puts Coronation protest 'threat' into context
100 percent mortgages

Government makes caller feel like 'scum' - as he suggests they've ‘artificially inflated’ the housing market
Andrew Castle and David Campbell Bannerman

Rishi Sunak 'responsible' for local election 'meltdown', ex-Tory MEP insists

Sunak is safe in his position for now but the Tory party is in no state to fight a general election

Sunak is safe in his position for now but the Tory party is in no state to fight a general election
Chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation Ken Marsh defends Coronation Day arrests.

'It would've been the most horrendous incident!': Met representative defends Coronation arrests
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer says that the local election results must be put into 'context'.

‘We’ve just come out of a pandemic’: Cabinet minister says local elections disaster ‘must be seen in context’
Scotland will become a key battleground for the next General Election - and Labour knows it

Scotland will become a key battleground for the next General Election - and Labour knows it
Protestor enraged at coronation arrests.

Anti-monarchist tests 'how much the Met want to emulate Putin's Russia' by protesting with blank placards at the Coronation

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit