‘I look this way all the time’: Moustached Coronation guest accused of being ‘Meghan Markle in disguise’ speaks out

The Welsh composer was jokingly accused of being 'Meghan in disguise'. Picture: Twitter/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Sir Karl Jenkins has confirmed he’s not Meghan Markle in a cheeky new clip after he was jokingly accused of looking like the Duchess “in disguise” at the Coronation ceremony.

Welsh composer Sir Karl Jenkins has finally addressed internet jokes that began circulating about him after the King’s Coronation on Saturday.

The 79-year-old was spotted in the audience at the ceremony when social media users began jesting the composer looked like he was wearing a disguise.

Sir Karl wore his mid-length grey hair down, paired with tinted sunglasses and an impressive moustache – the latter two which are often used in caricature disguises.

But now he’s addressed internet jokers directly in a video posted online, as he explained where his look originated from as well as his thoughts about the running joke.

In the video he said: “I understand there has been a lot of interest in me, since I appeared at the coronation of King Charles III.

“I was there because I’d written some music.”

But then added: “I was quite surprised some people thought I was Meghan Markle in disguise.”

Sir Karl Jenkins has confirmed he's not Meghan Markle in a jokey video. Picture: Twitter

The Welsh composer said he was shocked to learn people thought he was Meghan Markle in disguise. Picture: Getty

The composer chuckled as he addressed the quips that had been made, also referencing those who had joked he was only at the event to “steal the crown jewels”.

“I look this way all the time,” he said trying not to break into laugher.

“I’ve had the moustache since I was 18 years old, it was very trendy then.

“So that’s me. Nothing sinister about it or surprising at all.”

He was one of more than 2,000 visitors who made an appearance at Saturday’s event – attended by royals, everyday heroes and notable figures alike.

One tweet that went viral during the event wrote: I don't know much about the Coronation but I do know this is obviously a disguise and 100% they're going to try and steal the crown jewels."

Sir Karl performed a Welsh folk song during the ceremony entitled ‘Tros y Garreg (Crossing the Stone)’.