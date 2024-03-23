'I’m so proud': Charles praises Kate’s courage as they both fight cancer together

23 March 2024, 01:05 | Updated: 23 March 2024, 01:08

King Charles praised Kate's courage following her announcement on Friday.
King Charles praised Kate's courage following her announcement on Friday. Picture: Alamy/BBC Studios

By Jenny Medlicott and Emma Soteriou

King Charles is 'so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did' after she publicly announced on Friday that she is receiving cancer treatment.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Friday evening, Kate spoke about the "huge shock" of finding out she had cancer following abdominal surgery earlier this year.

She said her family have experienced an "incredibly tough couple of months" in a video released to the public.

King Charles praised the Princess of Wales for her courage speaking out about the diagnosis.

It came after it was announced earlier this year he had also been diagnosed with cancer following surgery for an enlarged prostate.

In a statement the King said: "His Majesty is 'so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did'.

"Following their time in hospital together, HM has 'remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks.'

"Both Their Majesties 'will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time'."

Read more: 'i'm going to be ok': Princess Kate reassures nation after revealing she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy

Read more: Kate says main focus is ‘reassuring children mummy will be ok’ as she undergoes cancer treatment

Kate was admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery on January 16 and at the time her condition was thought to be non-cancerous but tests after the successful operation found cancer, the type of which has not been disclosed.

The future Queen began a course of "preventative chemotherapy" late in February but is said to have a positive mindset for her recovery and is in good spirits, describing herself as "well and getting stronger every day".

Princess of Wales reveals she is in early stages of treatment for cancer

Kate has received an outpouring of support and well-wishes following her announcement.

Rishi Sunak praised her "tremendous bravery", saying she had been "unfairly treated" and "subjected to intense scrutiny" in recent weeks.

In a statement, he said: "My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, Prince of Wales, the Royal Family and in particular her three children at this difficult time. The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery.

"She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today. In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media.

"When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family.

"I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she's ready."

Andrew Marr reacts as Kate, Princess of Wales announces she is receiving treatment for cancer

Sir Keir Starmer said Kate has "the love and support of not just her whole family, but the whole nation too" during this "distressing time".

He said: "On behalf of the whole Labour Party, I want to send my very best wishes to Her Royal Highness at this distressing time.

"Our thoughts are with the whole Royal Family as they come to terms with the news and as they support The Princess of Wales through her treatment and recovery.

"Any cancer diagnosis is shocking. But I can only imagine the added stress of receiving that news amid the lurid speculation we've seen in recent weeks.

"Their Royal Highnesses are entitled to privacy and, like any parents, will have waited to choose the right moment to tell their children.

"I am heartened by The Princess of Wales' optimistic tone and her message of faith and hope. Her Royal Highness will be in our thoughts and prayers as she progresses through her treatment with the love and support of not just her whole family, but the whole nation too."

Ali Miraj says it's time to 'show a bit of kindness' towards Princess Kate

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan posted on X: "On behalf of Londoners, I wish the Princess of Wales a swift recovery as she undergoes treatment. My thoughts are with her & her family.

"Cancer has an impact on so many of us - & her bravery in sharing her diagnosis will help raise awareness & encourage others to get checked."

Former PM Liz Truss said the "entire country" will be wishing the Princess of Wales a speedy recovery.

She said: "My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales and her family at this very difficult time.

"The entire country will be wishing her a full and speedy recovery."

Shelagh condemns those who have 'taken it to far' in the lead up to the Princess of Wales announcing her cancer treatment.

Harry and Meghan also shared a message of support for Princess Kate on Friday.

They said: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

James Middleton, 36, the younger brother of Princess Kate shared a heartwarming tribute to his sister following her announcement.

Sharing a sweet childhood snap of the pair on a hiking trip, he wrote: “Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too.”

