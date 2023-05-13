Kate plays piano in shock Eurovision appearance as grand final kicks off in Liverpool

The Princess of Wales has made a surprise appearance in the opening sequence film for the Grand Final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. Picture: Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal

By Chris Samuel

The Princess of Wales has made a surprise appearance in the opening sequence film for the Grand Final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Kate was among a number of stars that appeared in pre-recorded video section opening the show, including Andrew Lloyd Webber, 2022 UK entry Sam Ryder and singer Joss Stone.

In the short clip, the royal is seen playing an instrumental piano performance, recorded earlier this month in Windsor Castle's Crimson Drawing Room.

The video also features last year's Ukrainian winners Kalush Orchestra performing Stefania in Kyiv's iconic Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station.

Among the other appearances were professional ballet company Ballet Black, musician Bolt Strings, and rapper Ms Banks.

A troupe of drummers joined the group in the auditorium as Kalush Orchestra opened the show on Merseyside.

Kate filmed the performance at Windsor castle earlier this month. Picture: Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal

The piece was created especially for the princess by Joe Price and Kojo Samuel. Picture: Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal

Twenty-six acts will take to the stage before an audience of 6,000, with around 160 million viewers tuning in around the world.

Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham, Ukrainian TV star Julia Sanina, and Alesha Dixon are hosting the show.

After the performances, the winner will be announced after a long voting process.

A #Eurovision surprise 🎹



A pleasure to join Kalush Orchestra in a special performance of last year's winning @eurovision entry.



Enjoy the show, Liverpool 🪩 pic.twitter.com/y4WDuWvOvb — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 13, 2023

Sweden's Loreen and Finland's Kaajia are the current favourites to with UK hopeful Mae Miller, hopeful of finishing in the top ten.

It comes after King Charles and Queen Camilla's visited Liverpool Arena last month ahead of the highly anticipated event.

The royal couple lit up the venue with lights to mark the opening ceremony and spoke to Miller, who was told by the monarch: "We will be watching you with great interest - egging you on."