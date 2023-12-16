Kate to introduce her carol service by thanking those helping babies and young children 'feel safe, valued and loved'

16 December 2023, 22:30

In her message Kate will say: "Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby.
In her message Kate will say: "Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby. Picture: Alamy
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

The Princess of Wales will deliver a heartfelt thank you to everyone helping babies and young children "feel safe, valued and loved" in a video message introducing her televised carol service.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate hosted her Together At Christmas event at Westminster Abbey on December 8, welcoming her family, members of the monarchy and inspiring individuals in celebration of those supporting children and families.

In her message Kate will say: "Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby.

"The arrival of every baby is a precious and momentous time, it brings us together to reflect on new beginnings and brings hope for the future.

"Throughout our earliest interactions, relationships and experiences, with those who love us, even before we are born, we lay the foundations to so much of what that future will depend on.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends The 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey.
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends The 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Kate joined by Prince William and the children at her annual Christmas carol service in Westminster Abbey

Read more: Prince Louis joins George and Charlotte as they handpick toys for children at baby bank with Kate

"But only by valuing and supporting the vital role of the adults in a child's world can we hope to make a difference.

"And so tonight's guests have been invited in recognition of their support of our youngest children, as we shine a spotlight on the critical role they play in nurturing and raising the future generation.

Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Princess of Wales during the Royal Carols.
Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Princess of Wales during the Royal Carols. Picture: Alamy

"From parents and carers, to early educators, midwives, health visitors and community volunteers, thank you for all you do in helping the very youngest members of our communities, feel safe, valued and loved.

"This is not just making a difference to children today, it will go on to shape a happier, healthier, fairer world in the future."

Kate was joined at the carol service by husband William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and among the 1,500 guests were midwives, nursery teachers and baby bank volunteers.

The highlight of the show was a musical tribute paid to John Lennon and George Michael - with the concert held 43 years to the day the former Beatle was shot dead.

Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier played Wham!'s hit Last Christmas on Lennon's upright piano, which was owned by the group's singer and later solo star George Michael and loaned by his estate.

The Princess of Wales, The Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attending the Together at Christmas Carol Service.
The Princess of Wales, The Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attending the Together at Christmas Carol Service. Picture: Alamy

Broadcaster Roman Kemp, the son of Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp and former Wham! backing singer Shirlie Kemp, introduced Collier and talked about the role George Michael, who was his godfather, played in his life.

During the concert Oscar winner Jim Broadbent read an extract from Letters From Father Christmas by Lord of the Rings author JRR Tolkien and singers Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert performed.

The event will be broadcast on Christmas Eve at 7:45pm on ITV1 and ITV X as part of the special programme Royal Carols: Together At Christmas.

It will feature additional material including films emphasising the importance of early childhood and contributions from celebrities like Rio and Kate Ferdinand and Dame Sheila Hancock.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ms West said the cake was originally made for display purposes on her Instagram and TikTok

Baker goes viral after re-creating cottage from The Holiday in cake form

Alex Batty has now returned to the UK.

British teenager Alex Batty returns to UK after being found in France six years after disappearance

AC/DC cover art

Original AC/DC drummer Colin Burgess dies aged 77

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel ‘committed as ever’ to war after hostage deaths

The singer already has a number of top 10 hits around Europe.

Popstar Olly Alexander to represent UK in Eurovision 2024

As well as the UK and Germany, The US has also expressed its discomfort over Israel’s failure to reduce civilian casualties.

David Cameron calls for 'sustainable' ceasefire amid escalating Gaza conflict, as Israel has killed 'too many civilians'

Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah

Kuwait ruler Sheikh Nawaf dies at 86 after weeks in hospital

Hostages shot dead by Israeli troops

Hostages were waving white flag when troops shot them dead, says Israeli army

There had been previous hopes of rekindling the relationship between Harry and the Royal Family.

Prince Harry to spend Christmas away from 'Charles or William' after Endgame drama as others given first time invite

The charges against the defendants included embezzlement, corruption, abuse of office, fraud, witness tampering and extortion.

Cardinal jailed for embezzlement in historic Vatican corruption trial

Former South African president Jacob Zuma

South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma denounces ANC

Hijacked Ship MV Ruen

Indian navy monitors bulk carrier believed to have been hijacked by pirates

The golden rooster is craned up to the top of the Notre Dame cathedral spire

Notre Dame Cathedral’s new rooster installed on landmark’s spire

Cardinal Angelo Becciu

Vatican court convicts and jails cardinal over corruption scandal

Italian PM Meloni Hosts 'Atreju 2023' Conservative Political Festival In Rome

Rishi Sunak warns of migrant threat 'overwhelming' European countries as UK and Italy agree to fund Tunisia plan

Tom Lockyer

Luton captain Tom Lockyer collapses on pitch as Premier League game vs Bournemouth abandoned

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gaynor Lord's husband 'is totally lost' after police found a body

Gaynor Lord: 'No indications of any third-party involvement' found on body during search for missing woman
Around 100 protesters gathered outside the home of the Israeli ambassador to the UK.

Pro-Palestine protesters demonstrate outside home of Israeli ambassador to the UK as Gaza crisis intensifies
Eylon Levy said the three hostages being killed by the IDF was a 'tragedy'

Israel says IDF killing hostages was 'unspeakable tragedy' but vows to press on with 'unrelenting pressure on Hamas'
Vladimir Putin

Supporters formally nominate Vladimir Putin for Russian presidential election

Police are said to have missed an opportunity to send Alex Batty home

'Kidnapped' British teen Alex Batty to fly back home today, six years after being taken to 'spiritual commune'
Market Place, where the crash took place

Murder arrest after man killed by van that crashed into group of people in Derbyshire

The three Israeli hostages killed by the IDF

Israeli hostages mistakenly shot dead 'against rules of engagement' by IDF while 'shirtless and waving white flag'
HMS Diamond has shot down a drone

Royal Navy destroyer shoots down drone targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea, Grant Shapps says
Notre Dame's new rooster

New rooster set to take pride of place atop spire of Notre Dame Cathedral

Protests erupted after news emerged that the three hostages were killed by the IDF

Protests erupt after IDF kill three Israeli hostages 'mistakenly identified as threat' in Gaza

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their Christmas card for 2023. The image on the seasonal greeting card features and image of the couple at the Invictus Game in Dusseldorf, Germany

Harry and Meghan thank fans for 'all the support in 2023' as they release Christmas card

Piers Morgan took aim at Prince Harry in an explosive statement

'I have never hacked a phone': Piers Morgan launches blistering attack on Prince Harry after High Court ruling
Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan dubbed 'biggest losers' of 2023 by 'Hollywood Bible' after 'whiny biography' and failed Spotify deal

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit