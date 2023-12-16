Kate to introduce her carol service by thanking those helping babies and young children 'feel safe, valued and loved'

In her message Kate will say: "Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby. Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

The Princess of Wales will deliver a heartfelt thank you to everyone helping babies and young children "feel safe, valued and loved" in a video message introducing her televised carol service.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kate hosted her Together At Christmas event at Westminster Abbey on December 8, welcoming her family, members of the monarchy and inspiring individuals in celebration of those supporting children and families.

In her message Kate will say: "Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby.

"The arrival of every baby is a precious and momentous time, it brings us together to reflect on new beginnings and brings hope for the future.

"Throughout our earliest interactions, relationships and experiences, with those who love us, even before we are born, we lay the foundations to so much of what that future will depend on.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends The 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Kate joined by Prince William and the children at her annual Christmas carol service in Westminster Abbey

Read more: Prince Louis joins George and Charlotte as they handpick toys for children at baby bank with Kate

"But only by valuing and supporting the vital role of the adults in a child's world can we hope to make a difference.

"And so tonight's guests have been invited in recognition of their support of our youngest children, as we shine a spotlight on the critical role they play in nurturing and raising the future generation.

Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Princess of Wales during the Royal Carols. Picture: Alamy

"From parents and carers, to early educators, midwives, health visitors and community volunteers, thank you for all you do in helping the very youngest members of our communities, feel safe, valued and loved.

"This is not just making a difference to children today, it will go on to shape a happier, healthier, fairer world in the future."

Kate was joined at the carol service by husband William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and among the 1,500 guests were midwives, nursery teachers and baby bank volunteers.

The highlight of the show was a musical tribute paid to John Lennon and George Michael - with the concert held 43 years to the day the former Beatle was shot dead.

Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier played Wham!'s hit Last Christmas on Lennon's upright piano, which was owned by the group's singer and later solo star George Michael and loaned by his estate.

The Princess of Wales, The Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attending the Together at Christmas Carol Service. Picture: Alamy

Broadcaster Roman Kemp, the son of Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp and former Wham! backing singer Shirlie Kemp, introduced Collier and talked about the role George Michael, who was his godfather, played in his life.

During the concert Oscar winner Jim Broadbent read an extract from Letters From Father Christmas by Lord of the Rings author JRR Tolkien and singers Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert performed.

The event will be broadcast on Christmas Eve at 7:45pm on ITV1 and ITV X as part of the special programme Royal Carols: Together At Christmas.

It will feature additional material including films emphasising the importance of early childhood and contributions from celebrities like Rio and Kate Ferdinand and Dame Sheila Hancock.