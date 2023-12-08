Kate joined by Prince William and the kids at her annual Christmas carol service in Westminster Abbey

8 December 2023, 17:35 | Updated: 8 December 2023, 18:05

Kate was joined by William, George, Charlotte and Louis.
Kate was joined by William, George, Charlotte and Louis. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The Princess of Wales was joined by Prince William and her three children as she arrived at Westmister Abbey for her annual Christmas carol service.

A host of celebrities will be attending the event alongside the Royal Family in central London, including actor Jim Broadbent and singers Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert.

Princess Kate's sister Pippa and her husband James Matthews were also seen entering the Abbey this afternoon.

The Princess of Wales is expected to deliver a rendition of Last Christmas played on John Lennon's piano, MailOnline reports.

The Royal Family Attend The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service
The Royal Family Attend The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service. Picture: Getty
The piano has been loaned to the Royal Family by the estate of the late pop icon George Michael, who bought it for nearly £1.5m in 2000.

Kate's performance will be televised tonight for the show, Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, which will by on ITV 1.

The event's supported by The Royal Foundation and was put together to honour those who work to support babies, young children and families across the UK.

Around 1,500 people have been invited this evening, including carers, midwives and healthcare staff.

They have been invited to reflect Kate's 'early years' campaign, which focuses on child development.

Kate arrives at Wesminster Abbey
Kate arrives at Wesminster Abbey. Picture: Getty

There will be both traditional and modern elements to the service, including performances from a number of musicians.

This includes a special duet from Beverley Knight and Adam Labert.

Prince William is also expected to deliver a reading, as well TV presenter Emma Willis and actor Michael Ward.

