Prince Louis joins George and Charlotte as they handpick toys for children at baby bank with Kate

George, Charlotte and Louis joined Kate on a visit to a baby bank. Picture: Prince and Princess of Wales/YouTube

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Louis joined his brother and sister at a baby bank as they handpicked toys for children this Christmas.

Louis, 5, was particularly excited by a large gorilla toy he discovered while picking out presents for those in need.

He held up the toy to his sister, eight-year-old Princess Charlotte, saying: "This is a big guy!"

In another clip, Charlotte could be seen working diligently collecting toys and George is shown carrying a festive bag bulging with gifts.

The children got stuck in sifting through donated goods after being given the task of choosing toys they would like and filling festive bags.

It comes after Kate made an official visit to the Baby Bank in Holyport near Maidenhead in April and returned a few weeks ago with her children for a private evening event.

In a video released to mark the trip, Kate could be seen with her arm around George, saying: "You can see how rewarding this work is, knowing that you're helping out others" and he replies "yes".

George, Charlotte and Louis also helped out sorting children's pyjamas and at one point the young princess and her mother burst out laughing after pulling out a baby's bodysuit decorated with Welsh dragons.

Holding it up Charlotte said: "This is Welsh."

The Princess of Wales launches Christmas Baby Banks initiative

Sharing the video on social media, the royals said: "Baby Banks are warm, caring places for families to access equipment, products, clothes and toys to help relieve some of the stresses creating significant pressures on people caring for babies and young children.

"Our experiences, relationships and surroundings during early childhood lay foundations that shape the rest of our lives, and future society.

"Supporting parents and carers, who are providing for their families in challenging circumstances can have a life-changing impact."

Rebecca Mistry, the Baby Bank's co-founder and co-chief executive officer, said the young royals helped with their Christmas campaign where pyjamas, books, chocolates and toys are being donated to 1,600 children.

"We're quite passionate about reading and if you can get children reading it helps with so many life skills," said the charity boss.

"If you can't put the heating on, or not as high, the PJs are going to be thick and warm and chocolate - because you can't really go wrong with a bit of chocolate."

She said about the evening they were joined by the royals: "It was fun, a lot of fun. We had them packing bags and they packed toys and little outfits.

"They were wonderful, they were so helpful and they had good fun and we said they could come back any time.

"We gave them a list and they packed the clothes that we needed and the toys that we needed."