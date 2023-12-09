William and Kate release family photo for annual Christmas card as Charles and Camilla opt for coronation snap

William and Kate released a new photo of their grown-up family, pictured alongside their three children
William and Kate released a new photo of their grown-up family, pictured alongside their three children. Picture: Royal Family

Both the King and Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales have unveiled their Christmas cards for this year - with William and Kate choosing to release a monochrome photo of their grown-up family.

The palace released the royals' Christmas Card images on Saturday night, showing William and Kate's family arranged around a chair and all wearing white shirts.

William and Kate were photographed with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Windsor earlier this year.

In the monochrome image, Princess Charlotte sits on a chair, while the rest of the family stands around her.

The family photo was captured by Yorkshire-born photographer Josh Shinner whose previous sitters include Florence Pugh, Jodie Comer and Sam Smith.

Christmas images used to decorate official festive cards are regularly released by senior members of the royal family with the cards sent to friends, family and colleagues.

Meanwhile, Charles and Camilla were pictured in the throne room of Buckingham Palace following the coronation ceremony in May earlier this year for their Christmas card.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla released their annual Christmas card
King Charles III and Queen Camilla released their annual Christmas card. Picture: Royal Family

The image of the King and Queen, which adorns Charles' second Christmas card as monarch, was taken by Hugo Burnand, and captures the couple standing side-by-side.

Charles is pictured wearing the Imperial State Crown and Camilla is wearing Queen Mary's Crown. The King is also pictured wearing a coronation tunic and the robe of estate.

The robe is made of purple silk velvet and embroidered in gold. It was previously worn by King George VI in 1937.

Meanwhile, the Queen is wearing her robe of estate made by Ede and Ravenscroft and designed and hand embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework. She is also wearing her coronation dress designed by Bruce Oldfield.

The festive image - taken on the day of the coronation, May 6 2023 - has been selected for the couple's second Christmas card since Charles became King.

The crowning of Charles and Camilla and the deeply religious ceremony in Westminster Abbey earlier this year was followed by a weekend of celebrations.

The couple took to the palace balcony to see the crowds, joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and the coronation pages and Ladies in Attendance.

The event brought together around 100 heads of state, kings and queens from across the globe, celebrities, everyday heroes and family and friends of the couple.

