Prince Louis cheekily puts out Princess Charlotte's candle and delights Kate at Westminster Abbey carol service

Louis cheekily put out Charlotte's candle. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince Louis lived up to his cheeky reputation as he blew out Princess Charlotte's candle at a Westminster Abbey carol service.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The five-year-old royal again stole the show and made Kate laugh as he pranked his older sister.

Royal fans will remember how he delighted viewers when he playfully put his hands over his ears and pulled faces during a Buckingham Palace flyover this year.

The Princess of Wales was joined by Prince William and their three children on Thursday for her annual Christmas carol service.

Louis cheekily blew out his sister's candle. Picture: Getty

A host of celebrities attended, including actor Jim Broadbent and singers Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert.

Princess Kate's sister Pippa and her husband James Matthews were also seen entering the Abbey.

The Princess of Wales was expected to deliver a rendition of Last Christmas played on John Lennon's piano, MailOnline reports.

The Royal Family Attend The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service. Picture: Getty

The Royal Family Attend The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service. Picture: Getty

The piano has been loaned to the Royal Family by the estate of the late pop icon George Michael, who bought it for nearly £1.5m in 2000.

The event will be broadcast on Christmas Eve.

Read More: Business as usual: Royal family puts on united front at diplomatic reception in first joint appearance amid race row

Read More: Omid Scobie admits 'uncleared text' of Endgame was sent to Dutch publishers who left in names in Royal 'racism' storm

Supported by The Royal Foundation, it was put together to honour those who work to support babies, young children and families across the UK.

Around 1,500 people have been invited this evening, including carers, midwives and healthcare staff.

They have been invited to reflect Kate's 'early years' campaign, which focuses on child development.

The Royal Family Attend The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service. Picture: Getty

Kate arrives at Wesminster Abbey. Picture: Getty

There were both traditional and modern elements to the service, including performances from a number of musicians including a special duet from Beverley Knight and Adam Labert.

Prince William was also expected to deliver a reading, along with TV presenter Emma Willis and actor Michael Ward.