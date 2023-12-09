Charles 'refusing to be emotionally blackmailed by Harry' as King remains 'full of energy' despite royal racism row

Charles is 'refusing to be emotionally blackmailed' by Prince Harry. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

King Charles is said to be refusing to be "emotionally blackmailed" by Prince Harry amid the royal racism row.

Two members of the royal family were named as having concerns about the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie in the Dutch translation of a book by Omid Scobie, said to be close to the Sussexes.

The revelations have sparked another episode in the long-running feud between Harry and the rest of his family. Neither Harry nor Buckingham Palace have commented publicly on the claims.

But sources close to Charles said that he was unbothered by the accusations against the two members of the family.

King Charles on Friday. Picture: Getty

“The King has said that will not be emotionally blackmailed by his own son. He is not concerned by the book and remains full of energy," they told the Sun.

Scobie's book claims that Harry rang Charles after having to leave Frogmore Cottage in the UK to ask him: "Don't you want to see your own grandchildren?"

And in a statement read out on his behalf, Harry also told the High Court during a libel trial this week that "it's not possible to keep [his children] safe on British soil."

He said it was dangerous to have his family in the UK without royal armed guards.

Harry and Meghan. Picture: Getty

The racism allegations against the royal family were originally made in an interview between Harry and Meghan and Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan said that an unnamed member of the household had raised questions about the skin tone of her son, Archie, before she gave birth.

She told Oprah that a royal had asked "how dark his (Archie’s) skin might be when he’s born".

Scobie has said the names of the royals were not supposed to appear, but were included in the Dutch version due to a "translation error".

But the Dutch publishers said Scobie's comments were incorrect.