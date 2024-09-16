Keir Starmer praises 'remarkable progress' made by Italian PM Giorgia Meloni in tackling migration

Giorgia Meloni met with Keir Starmer in Rome. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Sir Keir Starmer has praised the "remarkable progress" made by Italian Prime Minister to tackle "irregular migration".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prime Minister is in Rome for talks with the Italian leader.

He said the pair have discussed how the two countries can work together to tackle global challenges, such as support for Ukraine and securing an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

They also discussed issues such as economic investment and addressing the matter of migration.

At a press conference, the Prime Minister also lauded Meloni's record on the issue, saying "irregular arrivals to Italy by sea are down 60% since 2022".

Giorgia Meloni - Keir Starmer meeting in Rome. Picture: Getty

The Prime Minister said he and Meloni discussed the "challenge" posed by migration.

"As director of public prosecutions in Britain some years ago, I saw the important work that can be done across borders on issues like counter-terrorism, and I have never accepted, as we discussed, that we can't do the same with smuggling gangs.

"And now, of course, Italy has shown that we can.

"You've made remarkable progress working with countries along migration routes as equals to address the drivers of migration at source and to tackle the gangs.

"And as a result, irregular arrivals to Italy by sea are down 60% since 2022 so I'm pleased that we're deepening our co-operation here, led on the UK side by our new border security commander, who has been with me today here in Italy at the coordination centre this morning to share intelligence, share tactics, shut down smuggler routes and smash the gangs."

Meloni said the UK had shown "great interest" in the Italian government's migration deal with Albania.

She told the press conference that she and Sir Keir Starmer had signed a joint communique including "very tangible, important points, and is evidence of the deep relation between our two countries."

She said they had discussed the Albanian deal, adding: "The UK Government has shown great interest in this agreement."

Ms Meloni said they both want "to enhance this very good relationship between Italy and the UK" and "increase co-operation with the EU while of course respecting the post-Brexit rules".

"I am very satisfied with this meeting today," she added.

Meloni said concerns about human rights violations in the Italy-Albania migrant deal were "completely groundless". Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir signalled he was more interested in Italy's work preventing migrants from reaching the country than its Albania deal, as he claimed his Government had returned to "British pragmatism" on migration.

The Prime Minister said Italy's reduction in unauthorised migrant numbers was "more likely attributable to the work that the prime minister (Giorgia Meloni) has done upstream".

He added: "I have always made the argument that preventing people leaving their country in the first place is far better than trying to deal with those that have arrived in any of our countries. I was very interested in that.

"In a sense, today was a return - if you like - to British pragmatism.

"We are pragmatists first and foremost. When we see a challenge we discuss with our friends and allies the different approaches that are being taken, look at what works, and that is the approach we have taken today, and it has been a very productive day."

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer attends a press conference with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, not shown, at the end of their meeting at Villa Pamphilj in Rome, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini). Picture: Alamy

Meloni said concerns about human rights violations in the Italy-Albania migrant deal were "completely groundless". Asked about the concerns, she said: "I don't know what human rights violations you're referring to, to be totally frank.

"This accusation, I think it's completely groundless."

She added that migrants sent to Albania would be dealt with under Italian jurisdiction.

Read more: Victoria Starmer wears polka dot outfit to London Fashion Week as PM faces questions over clothing donations

Read more: Titanic shipbuilder Harland & Wolff set to collapse into administration

Giorgia Meloni - Keir Starmer meeting in Rome. Picture: Getty

Sir Keir also announced Italian investments into the UK worth almost £500 million during his visit.

"I'm really pleased to announce that we've secured two new investments," the Prime Minister said at a press conference with Giorgia Meloni.

Leonardo will invest £435 million in 2024 to be spent at their Yeovil site and in technology development and research programmes across the UK, Downing Street said in a statement.

The defence, aerospace and security company operates eight major sites in the UK, supporting 8,000 employees.

Steel manufacturer Marcegaglia will invest £50 million in Sheffield to build a new clean steel electric arc furnace, creating 50 new jobs.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hold a joint press conference at Villa Doria Pamphilj in Rome, Italy. Picture date: Monday September 16, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni said concerns about human rights violations in the Italy-Albania migrant deal were "completely groundless".

Asked about the concerns at a press conference in Rome, she said: "I don't know what human rights violations you're referring to, to be totally frank.

"This accusation, I think it's completely groundless."

She added that migrants sent to Albania would be dealt with under Italian jurisdiction.