Keir Starmer accuses Tories of being 'economic vandals' as he refuses to rule out tax rises in PMQs clash

15 January 2025, 13:46

Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch clashed at PMQs
Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch clashed at PMQs. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Keir Starmer has accused the Tories of being "economic vandals and fantasists" as he refused to rule out tax rises during PMQs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Keir said the global economy is experiencing "volatility" which is why he "took the tough and right decisions in the budget to get our finances back in order".

He insisted that Rachel Reeves will be Chancellor for "many, many years to come", adding that the government cannot "tax our way out" of the problems it faces.

"We had to deal with the £22 billion black hole that they left, made difficult cuts, raised taxes to invest in health, public services and housing, vital to stability, vital to growth, and we've got an ironclad commitment to our fiscal rules, and she will welcome, no doubt, the inflation figures from this morning," he said on Wednesday.

Inflation dropped slightly in the month of December but remained above the target set by the Bank of England.

Sir Keir continued: "Contrast that with the party opposite, they weren't brave enough in government to take those difficult decisions. They've opposed all of our measures to stabilise the economy and promote growth.

"They're back to the magic money tree, she wants all the benefits of the budget, but she can't say how she's going to pay for them.

"They haven't changed, they're still economic vandals and fantasists, imagine where we'd be if they were still in charge."

Read more: Keir Starmer to host Iraqi PM to discuss return of illegal migrants and export package worth billions

Read more: Keir Starmer stresses 'full confidence' in Reeves as PM 'refuses' to say if she'll stay chancellor at next election

'Conservatives have not changed', claims PM as he rejects criticism from Badenoch

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch called on the PM to rule out any new tax rises this year, saying: "The Prime Minister refused to repeat his Chancellor's promise that she would not come back for more, will he now rule out any new tax rises this year?"

Sir Keir repeated: "We took the right and difficult decisions at the budget, decisions that they did not have the courage to take, which left us in the mess in the first place."

He went on to say: "When it comes to tax, she knows very well the limits of what I can say from this despatch box, but we have an ironclad commitment to our fiscal rules.

"We can't just tax our way out of the problems that they left us, which is why we put in place tough - they were howling at the spending decisions, they wouldn't take them, and we'll stick to those spending decisions and our focus is absolutely on growth."

Liz Truss sent a cease and desist letter to Keir Starmer
Liz Truss sent a cease and desist letter to Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

The PM also took aim at Liz Truss after he received a cease and desist letter over 'defamatory' claims she 'crashed the economy'.

"I got a letter this week from a Tory voter in a Labour seat," he said. "I hope they don't mind me saying who it was, it was Liz Truss.

"It wasn't written in green ink but it might as well have been.

"She was complaining that saying she crashed the economy was damaging her reputation.

"It was crashing the economy that damaged her reputation."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tributes have poured in for Linda Nolan

Linda Nolan's heartbroken sisters lead tributes as beloved singer dies aged 65 following cancer battle

Mount Everest from Kala Pathos, Khumbu valley, Nepal

Brit to attempt 'fastest ever' Everest climb, with help from xenon gas

Donald Tusk

Tusk accuses Russia of planning acts of terror against ‘airlines over the world’

A vehicle carrying impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol leaves for Seoul Detention Centre

Impeached South Korean President taken to detention centre after questioning

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury split after five years together.

Tommy Fury reveals drinking problem led to breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Donald Tusk points as he shakes hands with Volodymyr Zelensky

Polish leader vows to use EU presidency to speed up Ukraine’s membership bid

Linda Nolan

Singer Linda Nolan dies surrounded by her sisters aged 65 after 20-year battle with breast cancer

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Five more arrested after man charged over murder of Michelle Sadio, 44, killed in London wake drive-by shooting

Sweden announces tough new migration policy.

Sweden announces strict new citizenship policy - including proving you demonstrate 'honest living'

Match of the Day has announced its new hosts

Gary Lineker's Match of the Day replacements revealed

Mary (left) and Kelyan Bokassa

Two teenagers, 15 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after 14-year-old aspiring rapper knifed to death on bus

Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Tusk shake hands

Zelensky visits Poland amid deal on exhuming Polish wartime massacre victims

HMP Wandsworth

Prison service recruitment process is 'not fit for purpose', as it hires officers who 'can't lock doors', says union chief
A man who bit a chunk out of a police officer's ear has been jailed.

Man who bit piece of police officer's ear off handed three years behind bars

Robby Kinlan

Backpacker's cause of death revealed after body found mysteriously on Thai 'death island'

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip

Palestinian Authority should run Gaza in future, leader says

Latest News

See more Latest News

The moment Ron Croker fights off the attacker

Watch: Moment pensioner fights off a masked mugger with just a pair of jeans

INS Nilgiri, left, along with Submarine Vaghsheer, right, and INS Surat

Indian navy launches submarine and warships to guard against Chinese presence

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off

Two private lunar landers head for the moon in roundabout journey

A two-year-old boy has died following an incident at a nursery.

Two-year-old boy dies after incident at nursery as police launch urgent investigation

NATO jets were scrambled today following a Russian attack on Ukraine (FILE)

NATO jets scrambled as Putin launches 'massive' attack on Ukraine near Polish border

Frankfurt skyline by night

Germany’s economy shrank for second consecutive year in 2024, figures show

Wildfires destroy thousands of acres of homes across Los Angeles.

Oscar fears as high winds threaten to spread Los Angeles wildfires

Farage says he doesn't 'trust' the Tories - after Suella Braverman said she would be open to a coalition

'Would I trust them? The answer is no': Farage reacts to calls for election pact between Tories and Reform
Greece could be set to follow in the footsteps of Spain and crackdown on British holidaymakers

France, Greece and Portugal ‘planning to follow Spain with tax raid on Brit expats’ in fresh blow to holidaymakers
The UK and Mauritius said they have made "good progress" on a revised agreement, with Mauritian PM Navin Ramgoolam claiming the UK wants it finalised before Donald Trump is sworn in as president on January 20.

UK 'mid negotiation' over Chagos deal as government deny they're rushing deal through before Trump takes office

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Britain's Princess Kate, center, visits The Royal Marsden Hospital, London

'It's a relief to now be in remission': Princess of Wales opens up about cancer treatment in surprise hospital visit
Queen Elizabeth II and Anthony Blunt

Queen Elizabeth was 'kept in the dark for a decade' about Soviet spy who infiltrated her household, MI5 files reveal
King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King Charles to visit Poland to mark 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News