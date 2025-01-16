Two teenagers charged with murder of 14-year-old boy Kelyan Bokassa on south London bus

Kelyan Bokassa (left) with his mother. Picture: MPS

By Kit Heren

Two teenage boys have been charged with the murder of Kelyan Bokassa, who was stabbed to death on a London bus last week.

The 15-year-old and 16-year-old were charged in the early hours of Thursday morning.

They were remanded in custody and will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court later on Thursday.

Aspiring rapper Kelyan, 14, died shortly after being attacked on a 472 double-decker bus on Woolwich Church Street on January 7.

The teenage suspects were arrested on Wednesday after a week-long manhunt.

Aspiring rapper Kelyan was fatally stabbed on a bus in Woolwich. Picture: Social Media

A woman, 44, was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, but was later released under investigation.

David Malone, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "We have today authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge two teenagers with murder following the tragic death of Kelyan Bokassa in Woolwich on January 7 2025.

"The boys, aged 15 and 16, who cannot be named at this stage in legal proceedings, will appear at Bromley Youth Court for a first hearing on Thursday January 16.

"Our thoughts remain with Kelyan's family and friends at this difficult time.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active and each of the defendants has the right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

Some 10 teenagers were killed in London last year, nine of whom were the victims of stabbings while one died in a shooting.

Last week locals paid tribute to Kelyan and said he had a "pure heart".

On January 8 around 40 mourners, including friends of the victim, gathered at a vigil held at St Mary Magdalene Church, which overlooks the bus stop where Kelyan died.

Kelyan had been due at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Friday January 10 accused of bringing a machete into Ravensbourne College in Greenwich on May 3 last year, a charge sheet showed.

He was charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and having a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place.

People hug during a vigil at St Mary Magdalene church in Woolwich, south London, for 14-year-old Kelyan Bokassa who was stabbed to death on a London Bus on Tuesday. Picture date: Wednesday January 8, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Mourners carried bunches of flowers and wiped away tears as moments of silence were held between readings and music on Wednesday.

During the service, one of Kelyan's friends paid tribute to him.

The teenage boy said: "He was a fun guy. He had a pure heart. He would always be there for you."