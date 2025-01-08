Heartbroken mourners attend vigil for boy, 14, stabbed to death on south London bus in ‘postcode beef’

Heartbroken mourners gather for church vigil as family of Woolwich stabbing victim pay tribute to 'deeply loved' boy. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Handout

Members of the local community have paid tribute to a 14-year-old schoolboy stabbed to death aboard a Woolwich bus on Tuesday.

Aspiring rapper Kelyan Bokassa, known locally as 'Grippa', was remembered during a vigil at a London church overlooking the bus stop where the 14-year-old was fatally stabbed.

Around 35 mourners, including friends of the victim, gathered on Wednesday evening at St Mary Magdalene Church in Woolwich to pay tribute to a "kind and caring" teenager.

Bokassa was stabbed to death on the 472 bus in Woolwich, in the south-east of the capital, at around 2.30pm on Tuesday afternoon.

No arrests have yet been made with Police continuing to hunt for those responsible.

His mother claimed "groomed by gangs" in the run up to his death, having spent time in care before turning up on her doorstep "sick, underweight and tattooed".

People hug during a vigil at St Mary Magdalene church in Woolwich, south London, for 14-year-old Kelyan Bokassa who was stabbed to death on a London Bus on Tuesday. Picture date: Wednesday January 8, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Bishop of Woolwich The Venerable Alastair Cutting speaking during a vigil at St Mary Magdalene church in Woolwich, south London, for 14-year-old Kelyan Bokassa who was stabbed to death on a London Bus on Tuesday. Picture date: Wednesday January 8, 2025. Picture: Alamy

The service saw local councillor Asli Mohammed and the Bishop of Woolwich in attendance as the vigil began shortly after 7pm.

Addressing the congregation, Reverend Jesse van der Valk said the service was "a time of reflection" and that members of Kelyan's family were also present.

Mourners wiped their eyes as a moment of silence was held.

One of Kelyan Bokassa's friends described him as someone who would "always be there for you" at a vigil held after the 14-year-old was stabbed to death.

The teenage boy told those gathered at St Mary Magdalene Church in Woolwich: "He was a fun guy. He had a pure heart. He would always be there for you."

The friend then joked about Kelyan eating "bare food".

More mourners carrying bunches of flowers and balloons, with a group of teenagers, including Kelyan's friends, lighting candles in memory of the 14-year-old at the front of the congregation.

Prayers and Bible readings along the themes of the importance of children, and protecting young people

'Grippa' posted on his Instagram story only hours before his death. Picture: Instagram

Dex Sobowale told the PA news agency: "Once we heard the news yesterday, and because it's almost next door to the church, we felt we should (hold the service.)

"We felt we should get the community to come together and sit in the church, not because it will be a formal service of any sort, but for people just (to) walk into the church, sit down still (for) one moment and, you know, share whatever feelings they have."

He added: "As we were planning all this we still didn't know who the victim was.

"Perhaps later there will be a community service for the family, but tonight is just a community service to pray for community togetherness, and for things like this to stop happening - it's really terrible."

Grieving Mary Bokassa added: "'He was very kind and caring. He cares about people and had a good sense of humour.

"He was very polite. He was interested in football and was a supporter of Arsenal."

When he disappeared, she "had to get the support of a lawyer," she said.

"He was missing for a year and was living ln the street.

"He finally turned up at my doorstep, he was sick, underweight and tattooed... He was exposed to drugs. He probably experienced something because I could sense it.

"He was not himself. If I questioned him he wouldn't tell me anything about his friends.

'Grippa' posted on his Instagram story only hours before his death. Picture: Instagram/@grippa.18

The teen is previously thought to have paid tribute to Daejaun Campbell, 15, who was also stabbed to death in Woolwich back in September.

Three teens named as, Jacob Losiewicz, 18, Marko Balaz, 18, and an unnamed 17-year-old, have been charged with Daejaun's murder.

Another teenage boy was stabbed and remains in a critical condition following an incident in the same area the previous day - but it is not yet known if the incidents are connected.

The youngster who died - whose full name has not yet been shared - released a song called 'Bangers N Mash' on Christmas Day.