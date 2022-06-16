Kevin Spacey set to 'strenuously deny' sex charges as he is released on bail

16 June 2022, 10:39 | Updated: 16 June 2022, 11:34

Kevin Spacey appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with four counts of se
Kevin Spacey appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with four counts of se. Picture: LBC

By Megan Hinton

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has been released on bail after appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with four counts of sexual assault.

The charges relate to incidents involving three men which allegedly took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, as well as Gloucestershire in April 2013.

The Hollywood star, 62, was ushered into Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning amid a media scrum after he got out of a silver Mercedes.

Spacey, wearing a pale blue suit, dark spotted tie and white shirt, smiled as he entered the building.

During the hearing, Spacey's defence team said the actor "strenuously denies any and all criminality".

He was not asked to enter pleas.

The court set a date for Spacey's next appearance at Southwark Crown Court on July 14.

evin Spacey arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in London
evin Spacey arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in London. Picture: Alamy

Rosemary Ainslie, who leads the CPS special crime division said the charges were brought in response to "evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police".

She added: "The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."

Mr Spacey previously released a statement to Good Morning America announcing his plan to travel to Britain in a bid to clear his name.

He said: "I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service's (CPS) statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise.

"While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence."

BRITAIN-US-COURT-ASSAULT-SPACEY
BRITAIN-US-COURT-ASSAULT-SPACEY. Picture: Getty

Spacey has won two Oscars in his career. He won best supporting actor for his portrayal of Keyser Söze in the 1995 film The Usual Suspects, before winning the best actor award for his role in American Beauty.

The charges he faces are: two counts of sexual assault on a man, who is now in his 40s, in March 2005 in London; sexual assault on a man, who is now in his 30s, and causing him to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, in August 2008 in London; sexual assault on a man, who is now in his 30s, in April 2013 in Gloucestershire.

