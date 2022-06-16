Detectives hunt suspect in string of '22 linked sexual assaults' in East London

The Met Police have released an e-fit of the suspect. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Daisy Stephens

Police have released an e-fit image of a suspect they are working to identify after a series of linked sexual offences in east London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The alleged incidents occurred between February and June in the Hackney Marshes area of the capital.

In each, the description of the suspect and his actions have been very similar.

Lone women have been out either walking or jogging when they have been approached by a male on a bicycle.

Read more: Asylum seeker 'hit, kicked and pushed' ahead of cancelled Rwanda deportation flight

Read more: Summer of discontent: UK's biggest union 'absolutely' willing to arrange 'national strike'

They said he grabbed their buttocks from behind, or touched their genitals, before making inappropriate comments and cycling off.

Detectives have so far received 22 reports of assaults but suspect there could be more.

They are urging any women who have not yet spoken to police to come forward.

The alleged incidents took place in the Hackney Marshes area of London. Picture: Alamy

The suspect is described as light skinned male, possibly mixed race, aged 16/17, who is usually wearing a grey tracksuit.

Detective Constable Hannah Rodericks of the Central East Command Unit, who is investigating, said they were doing "everything we can" to identify the individual and urged the public to come forward with any information.

"I understand this news may cause considerable concern among the community," she said.

"We in the Central East Command Unit share that concern and are doing everything we can to identify and bring to justice the person responsible.

Read more: Rwanda migrant flights face year delay as govt plans to work around Euro ruling

Read more: Prince William shares sweet fact about daughter Charlotte during England football team visit

"It is imperative that he is identified but we need the public's help.

"Anyone who has information that they think can help us is urged to make contact immediately."

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 ref 4216097/22.

Alternatively they can tweet @MetCC, or to remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.