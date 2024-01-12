Kim Jong-un hires 'mystery influencer' to boost tourism on Instagram, as 'first Russian tourists allowed in since 2020'

Russian tourists are expected to be allowed into North Korea for the first time in four years
Russian tourists are expected to be allowed into North Korea for the first time in four years. Picture: Social media/Getty/Alamy
North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un has hired a 'mystery influencer' to promote a new ski resort on her social media.

Despite social media being banned in the country, the mystery influencer posted a video of her enjoying the new ski resort online, as North Korea prepares to allow in Russian tourists for the first time since 2020.

The woman, known only as Viktoria, visited the deserted Masikryong resort, where she was apparently able to take skiing lessons with an English-speaking tutor.

North Korea and Russia are close allies
North Korea and Russia are close allies. Picture: Getty

The influencer reportedly has links to the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang, coming at a time when Russia has been encouraging their citizens to take a holiday in North Korea.

The two countries have a close relationship, with North Korea recently supplying Russia with missiles and shells as Vladimir Putin continues his illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Read More: Britain to increase Ukraine funding to £2.5bn, Rishi Sunak announces, as PM visits Kyiv

Read More: Japan launches satellite to watch for North Korean missiles

Given North Korea's strict social media policy, the video confused those who saw the video online.

One person commented: "If you really moved to North Korea, the first thing they would do would be to take away your damn phone.“What the hell….the internet in North Korea?"

Kim Jong-un banned tourism due to Covid
Kim Jong-un banned tourism due to Covid. Picture: Alamy

Tourism was banned in North Korea due to the Covid pandemic, with Chinese tourists acting previously as a major market for the dictatorship.

The country is eventually expected to open up to China once again in the near future.

