Colorado mum accused of drugging and killing two of her children before 'fleeing' to UK can be extradited, court rules

Kimberlee Singler is accused of murdering her nine-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son. Picture: Colorado Springs Police Dept.

By Flaminia Luck

An American mother who is accused of murdering two of her children before fleeing to the UK can be extradited, after her challenge against the potential extradition was rejected.

Kimberlee Singler, 36, is accused of murdering her nine-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son at a residential property in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on December 19 2023.

Officers had received a 911 call for a burglary in the 5300 block of Palomino Ranch Point.

The children were found dead, along with Singler's 11-year-old daughter who was injured but alive, the court previously heard.

The girl had survived being stabbed in the neck but needed emergency surgery, a court heard.

District Judge John Zani rejected the challenge by Singler at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper will now decide whether she is to be extradited to the US.

Singler is accused of murdering her daughter, Elianna, 9, and son, Aden, 7. Picture: GoFundMe

District Judge Mr Zani told her: "Ms Singler, I'm afraid I have rejected a challenge to your extradition.

"The case now passes to the Secretary of State for a decision on whether extradition is to be ordered.

"You have the right to ask the High Court for permission to appeal against my decision and to appeal against the Secretary of State's decision."

The American was arrested in Kensington, west London, by the National Crime Agency on December 30 2023.

Singler, wearing a teal jumper and jogging bottoms, was remanded into custody.