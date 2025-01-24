Mother jailed for 10 years after four sons died in house blaze while she 'went out shopping'

Deveca Rose had left her two sets of twins in the locked terraced house when the fatal blaze broke out on the evening of December 16 2021. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A mother has been sentenced to 10 years in jail following the death of four sons in a house fire while she was out shopping.

Deveca Rose had left her two sets of twins in the locked terraced house when the fatal blaze broke out at the family home in Collingwood Road, Sutton, on the evening of December 16 2021.

The 30-year-old was found guilty of the manslaughter of her twins, Leyton and Logan Hoath, aged three, and old brothers Kyson and Bryson Hoath, aged four, in October last year.

The defendant, who had split up with her partner and suffered from mental health problems, had denied the manslaughter of the four boys and child cruelty.

Speaking during sentencing on Friday, Judge Mark Lucraft KC said she had left her four sons to go shopping at a nearby Sainsbury's.

"As a result of what you did, they were all killed," the judge said.

The mother was jailed for 10 year after four sons died in horror house blaze. Picture: Facebook

The court heard how broken lightbulbs meant tea lights were used to "provide sufficient light" at the property, with cigarettes found throughout, which were listed as possible causes of the fire.

"The children were too young to know what to do," the judge said in summary during sentencing.

The judge said she "abused a position of trust", with the children facing "acute suffering" during their final moments.

Deveca Rose was previously acquitted of neglect by the jury, with the defence submitting that the deaths came as a result of the "perfect storm" of acute mental health issues and the "loss of her vision".

Setting out the defence, the judge said Rose had lived in "complete isolation" since the fire and had been "ostracised" by the community and subjected to threats.

Deveca Rose arriving at the Old Bailey, central London. 30-year-old Rose, has been found guilty at the Old Bailey over the deaths of her four young boys in a fire. Picture: Alamy

During sentencing, the judge highlighted a series of possible failings by social services, noting the family should have been on an "enhanced plan" given the mother's mental health battles. This was never addressed.

Judge Mark Lucraft KC said it was a "tragic case" as he adjourned sentencing to November 15 and granted Rose continued bail.

The family had been living in squalor, surrounded by rubbish and human excrement, before the tragedy.

Judge Lucraft told the court that the victims were left alone in an "unsafe" environment, noting their mother had already been to Sainsbury's earlier that day.

During her second trip, the fire broke out, with the mother purchasing items not deemed "essential or vital" as her children burned.

Prosecutor Kate Lumsdon KC told the court during the case: "There was rubbish thickly spread throughout the house. The toilet and the bath were full of rubbish and could not be used. Buckets and pots were used as toilets instead."

Sutton, south London, where four children, twins Leyton and Logan Hoath, aged three, and four-year-old twins Kyson and Bryson Hoath, died after being left home alone. Picture: Alamy

The court had previously heard how the boys are believed to have run upstairs and cried for help but were unable to escaped the locked house and died under a bed, the Old Bailey was told.

Although the defendant ensured the children were well turned out, in reality they lived in "very poor conditions" and Rose rejected offers of help from family and social services, jurors were told.

The evidence suggested she was likely depressed and may have suffered from a personality disorder, but Ms Lumsdon said that was not a defence.