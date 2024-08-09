Kremlin accuses Britain of instigating and taking part in Ukraine's invasion of Russia after 'masterstroke' attack

9 August 2024, 07:48

Russia has retaliated by launching a missile attack, targeting the military equipment of Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Russia has retaliated by launching a missile attack, targeting the military equipment of Ukrainian Armed Forces. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

The Kremlin has accused Britain of instigating and taking part in Ukraine's invasion of Russia after their "masterstroke" attack.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ukrainian soldiers charged across the Russian border for the first time since the conflict began this week.

The invasion took place in the Kursk region, which is of particular value to Russia due to its gas supplies.

Troops have since reinforced their positions, suggesting Ukraine intends to hold the territory.

But in a bid to deflect blame, a senior Russian politician claimed on Thursday that Britain had been involved in the operation.

Read more: One thousand Ukrainian troops cross over Russian border, as Putin hits out at 'large-scale provocation'

Read more: Ukraine sinks Russian submarine off Crimea and launches wave of drone strikes

Putin listens to acting Governor of Kursk region Alexei Smirnov during a meeting
Putin listens to acting Governor of Kursk region Alexei Smirnov during a meeting. Picture: Alamy

Adalbi Shkhagoshev, a member of the State Duma Committee, told Russian state media: "Britain participated in all such sorties. English was heard."

It comes after Vladimir Putin described the invasion as a "large scale provocation" on state TV.

If troops are able to hold the ground gained, it could later be used to bargain with Russia over the land it has taken in eastern Ukraine.

Russia has been forced to decide between losing territory or withdrawing troops from the frontline in eastern Ukraine to assist in Kursk.

It has retaliated by launching a missile attack targeting the military equipment of Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Photo released by the acting Governor of Kursk region Alexei Smirnov shows damaged house after shelling by the Ukrainian side
Photo released by the acting Governor of Kursk region Alexei Smirnov shows damaged house after shelling by the Ukrainian side. Picture: Alamy

British military intelligence officer Philip Ingram said on Thursday evening: "The mini-invasion targeted an area where Russian defences are weak. Ukraine has embarrassed Putin and the Russian military.

"They've brought the war to ordinary Russians and set the conditions for negotiations.

"It is too early to tell Ukraine's ultimate objectives, but on the surface it could be a masterstroke if they can continue the advance and hold off Russian counterattacks."

Putin previously told cabinet officials that he would meet with top defence and security officials to discuss what he called the "indiscriminate shelling of civilian buildings, residential houses, ambulances with different types of weapons".

Ukrainian officials have not commented on the scope of the operation around the town of Sudzha, but Kursk's acting deputy governor, Andrei Belostotsky, said Russian forces are fighting to prevent Ukrainians from advancing further into the region.

Bobby Shirbon, 18 (left) and Kieron Gatenby, 19 (right)

Teen who left his own 18th bingo birthday party to join far-right riots jailed

Exclusive
Far-right provocation fails in Peterborough holds counter-demo

'We’re in self-imposed lockdown': British Muslims staying indoors amid spike in Islamophobic hate crime

Grant is believed to have shared a flat with Samantha Lewthwaite

British terror suspect 'linked to White Widow' deported back to UK from Kenya

Britain Unrest Musk

Venezuela blocks X access in the wake of social media spat with CEO Elon Musk

Israel Palestinians

US, Egypt and Qatar call on Israel and Hamas to resume ceasefire talks

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (Alex Brandon/AP)

ABC says Trump and Harris have agreed to participate in a presidential debate

"Priscilla The Party!" Press Night - VIP Arrivals

Katie Price arrested at Heathrow Airport and due to appear in court today

Sir Keir Starmer's been holding a third emergency Cobra meeting - as more people are jailed for rioting.

Starmer tells police bosses to stay on 'high alert' as third emergency Cobra meeting held since violence started

Exclusive
Donald Trump adviser Richard Grenell has said that the rioters are not necessarily far-right

Trump insider says UK rioters 'aren't far right' and claims PM is 'cancelling' people for 'having dissenting voices'

Katie Price had a dental procedure when away in Turkey

Katie Price says she'll be arrested when she lands in UK after skipping £760,000 bankruptcy hearing

Donald Trump described Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz as being on the “radical left”

Trump slams Harris and Walz as 'radical left' as he announces his agreed presidential debates

Taylor Swift's upcoming shows at London's Wembley stadium will not be impacted by recent events in Vienna, authorities have stated

Taylor Swift's five Wembley shows in London not impacted by Vienna events, UK authorities say

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied (Slim Abid/AP)

Tunisian president replaces prime minister in latest shake-up ahead of election

Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal on the grid. 28.07.2024. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium, Race Day. Photo credit should read: XPB/Alamy Live News.

Christian Horner cleared of controlling behaviour and will remain Red Bull team principal after appeal dismissed

A woman has been arrested in relation to a social media post which contained inaccurate information about the identity of the attacker in the Southport murders

Woman arrested over inaccurate information about identity of attacker in Southport murders as police issue warning

Tenacious D made a remark about Trump's assassination attempt

'We'll be back': Jack Black says Tenacious D will return despite Trump joke controversy

Deli Meat Recall

Third person dies in listeria outbreak tied to US deli meats

Sarah Ferguson has turned down appearing on this autumn's series of Strictly

Sarah Ferguson rejects Strictly Come Dancing offer with brutal reply

Tom Doherty and his wife Anne

British doctor missing in French mountains sent desperate text to family telling them he'd 'fallen and couldn't move'
A High Court judge who sent a love letter to a junior member of staff has been reprimanded for 'serious misconduct'

High Court judge narrowly avoids sack after sending love letter to 'distressed' junior member of staff
Muhammad Yunus speaks to the media after his arrival (Ahadul Karim Khan/AP)

Interim leader takes helm in Bangladesh in bid to bring peace ahead of elections

Ricky Jones was suspended by Labour on Thursday

Labour councillor arrested for 'encouraging murder' after telling counter-protesters to 'cut fascists' throats'
Taylor Swift suspect planned to kill 'as many people as possible' in suicide attack, officials say

Pictured: Taylor Swift suspect planned to kill 'as many people as possible' in suicide attack, police confirm
Adam and Ellis Wharton have been jailed for their part in the Liverpool riot

'Stay at home, don't lose your life': Mum of brothers jailed for looting in Liverpool riots apologises for sons
At last year's World Championship, Lin reached the semi-finals and secured a bronze medal but was disqualified by the IBA

Gender row boxer Lin Yu-ting suggests IBA were 'deliberately going after me' with 'false' gender test
Tropical Weather Debby

Tornado death raises Tropical Storm Debby toll to seven as rains keep falling

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC

'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media
Harry and Meghan

Meghan opens up on suicidal thoughts in first interview with Harry since Oprah bombshell

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

