Kremlin accuses Britain of instigating and taking part in Ukraine's invasion of Russia after 'masterstroke' attack

Russia has retaliated by launching a missile attack, targeting the military equipment of Ukrainian Armed Forces. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

The Kremlin has accused Britain of instigating and taking part in Ukraine's invasion of Russia after their "masterstroke" attack.

Ukrainian soldiers charged across the Russian border for the first time since the conflict began this week.

The invasion took place in the Kursk region, which is of particular value to Russia due to its gas supplies.

Troops have since reinforced their positions, suggesting Ukraine intends to hold the territory.

But in a bid to deflect blame, a senior Russian politician claimed on Thursday that Britain had been involved in the operation.

Putin listens to acting Governor of Kursk region Alexei Smirnov during a meeting. Picture: Alamy

Adalbi Shkhagoshev, a member of the State Duma Committee, told Russian state media: "Britain participated in all such sorties. English was heard."

It comes after Vladimir Putin described the invasion as a "large scale provocation" on state TV.

If troops are able to hold the ground gained, it could later be used to bargain with Russia over the land it has taken in eastern Ukraine.

Russia has been forced to decide between losing territory or withdrawing troops from the frontline in eastern Ukraine to assist in Kursk.

It has retaliated by launching a missile attack targeting the military equipment of Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Photo released by the acting Governor of Kursk region Alexei Smirnov shows damaged house after shelling by the Ukrainian side. Picture: Alamy

British military intelligence officer Philip Ingram said on Thursday evening: "The mini-invasion targeted an area where Russian defences are weak. Ukraine has embarrassed Putin and the Russian military.

"They've brought the war to ordinary Russians and set the conditions for negotiations.

"It is too early to tell Ukraine's ultimate objectives, but on the surface it could be a masterstroke if they can continue the advance and hold off Russian counterattacks."

Putin previously told cabinet officials that he would meet with top defence and security officials to discuss what he called the "indiscriminate shelling of civilian buildings, residential houses, ambulances with different types of weapons".

Ukrainian officials have not commented on the scope of the operation around the town of Sudzha, but Kursk's acting deputy governor, Andrei Belostotsky, said Russian forces are fighting to prevent Ukrainians from advancing further into the region.