British man missing in Tenerife not seen for three days as Foreign Office issues statement

A British man has been reported missing on the Spanish island of Tenerife after not being seen for three days.

Kris Finney, 31, texted his mother at around 4pm on Thursday after arriving in the Playa de Las Americas to meet a friend.

But despite efforts by his family to contact him, the father-of-three has not been heard from since.

Mr Finney was booked to stay in Casa Natalia, Armeñime, in south Tenerife, it is unclear if he arrived.

The Lancashire electrician failed to meet up with his friend or even contact them.

His aunt, Debbie, told the Manchester Evening News: “His mum got a text at 4pm from him, and that was the last we heard from him. According to some of his friends, they were speaking to him around 9pm that night.

“Since then, nobody has heard anything from him. He was supposed to meet up with his friend who is staying in a different hotel and never showed. We have phoned and sent texts that haven’t delivered.

“It was last night that we got the call from one of his friends saying nobody had heard from him for days. We’ve been trying to get hold of him and haven’t been able to - it’s not like Kris.”

Speaking to the BBC, she added: “A friend went to the apartment but it wasn't clear whether he had checked in there.

"We are desperate to hear from him and know he's safe. Lancashire Police visited him mum and dad last night."

A photo of Mr Finney has been uploaded to the Missing Persons Tenerife group on Facebook, which has over 11,000 members.

The post read: “Kris Finney, 31 around 5ft 7. Last seen or spoken to Thursday 9pm, phone hasn’t been on since and no sign around his apartment complex. Last location known was Las Americas area outside the McDonald’s.

“Was staying out of Las americas in the Armeñime area. UK and Tenerife police have been informed and is now an official missing person.”

A Foreign Office representative said: “We are supporting the family of a British Man reported missing in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Police halted the search for Jay Slater after three weeks. Picture: Alamy, social media

This comes just months after British teenager Jay Slater was found dead on the Spanish island.

The Lancashire teen vanished in Tenerife on 17 June after setting off back to his accommodation from the NRG music festival which he had attended with two friends.

The search for Jay made headlines worldwide after sleuths online tried to piece the Lancashire teen's last moments together.

After 29 days, Jay's body was found on July 15 deep in a ravine close to where his phone last pinged a phone tower.