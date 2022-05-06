Labour captures 'jewel in the Tory crown' Wandsworth in blow to Boris

Boris Johnson has been dealt a blow by losing Wandsworth, which Sadiq Khan and MP Rosena Allin-Khan saw turn red
Boris Johnson has been dealt a blow by losing Wandsworth, which Sadiq Khan and MP Rosena Allin-Khan saw turn red. Picture: Alamy/pa

By Will Taylor

Labour have dealt a blow to Boris Johnson as they seized a "jewel" Tory council in the local elections.

The party turned Wandsworth red, with the south London borough having been under Conservative control since 1978.

Results are still being counted from Thursday's local elections, which took place against a backdrop of fury at Partygate and the cost of living crisis.

Labour was confident throughout the night, into Friday morning, it would seize control of the Wandsworth.

They were also confident of taking Barnet, in north London, while Westminster was also thought to be under threat.

Mayor of London, who was at the Wandsworth count, told LBC he was eight years old the last time the council was Labour.

Asked whether he or Sir Keir was responsible for Labour's gains in London, the mayor said: "We've got to give credit to our leader.

"What Keir has done in relation to a combination of things, antisemitism, but also making a credible opposition is important."

He said the cost of living crisis is "biting into Tory voters" as the public "feel the cuts being made by the Tory Government".

"Boris Johnson is a vote-winner for us, genuinely," he said.

Read more: Soft Tories want to give Boris a bloody nose after Partygate, Lammy says

A Labour source said: "Boris Johnson losing Wandsworth is monumental. This was the Tories' jewel in the crown.”

"Voters in Wandsworth have put their trust in the change Keir Starmer's Labour represents."

Labour added nine seats to bring their total to 35, while the Tories lost 11 to take theirs to 22. There was one independent councillor.

The Conservatives felt outside London things were less bleak. Boris Johnson, looking to hold onto his job by promoting his action with helping Ukraine fight off the Russian invasion, will hope that assessment proves right.

In other changes of control, the Liberal Democrats took Hull from Labour, the Tories lost Worcester to no overall control, and Labour gained Cumberland from no overall control by 4.30am on Friday.

The elections decide who oversees vital local services but are being seen as a test of Mr Johnson's tenure as PM after criticism at Downing Street parties during Covid rules, including a fine he was issued, and his handling of the cost of living crisis.

He was backed by Paul Bristow, the Tory MP for Peterborough.

"Boris Johnson is the biggest electoral asset that this party has had in a generation," he told LBC's Iain Dale.

"He is the only Prime Minister to deliver a substantial majority since the majorities of Margaret Thatcher.

"Boris Johnson is a proven electoral asset. He's never lost an election… we need to all get behind the Prime Minister, focus on delivery and do what needs to be done to make sure that we continue to deliver for the British people."

But losing Barnet on top of Wandsworth would represent a blow to Mr Johnson's credibility.

Labour's shadow foreign secretary and LBC presenter David Lammy said earlier: "My sense is, knocking on doors in London, the undecided category of voters are coming over to Labour.

"I think, in London, there were, if you like, soft one nation Conservatives who have been very uncomfortable really since Brexit, but certainly uncomfortable with both the rule breaking of Boris Johnson, policies like Rwanda that they're not comfortable with, and certainly in London a sense that cost of living is cutting through and want to give Boris and the Conservatives a bloody nose, and are voting Labour.

"It's what I saw in Wandsworth, it's what I saw in Barnet, I think in Westminster."

