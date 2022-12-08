Last remaining Dambuster dies aged 101

George 'Johnny' Johnson. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

The last remaining member of a famous RAF squadron that destroyed two key German dams in a Second World War bombing raid has died aged 101.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Squadron Leader George "Johnny" Johnson, who was a bomb-aimer in the Dambusters raid, died peacefully in his sleep aged 101 in Bristol.

On reaching his 100th birthday last year, he said: "I've had a very lucky life in every respect."

Mr Johnson, who was born in Lincolnshire, was just 21 when he took part in the highly dangerous raid in 1943.

He told the BBC: "It was an exhilarating experience", adding that he felt "honoured to have had the chance to take part".

Mr Johnson in 2018. Picture: Getty

The Dambusters raid involved experimental bouncing bombs on dams in the Ruhr region, flooding key industrial areas with water.

The story was made into a popular film, the Dam Busters, in 1955, which was voted one of the best 100 British films of the 20th century by the BFI.

Read more: Army fury as soldiers ordered to sacrifice Christmas to cover for striking workers

Read more: King Charles ready to respond 'swiftly' to 'unjust accusations' as Netflix to release Harry and Meghan documentary

Mr Johnson was made an MBE in 2017, after a campaigner by celebrities including television presenter Carol Vorderman.

He leaves behind a large family, including Gwynn Johnson, three children, eight grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

In a post on Facebook, his granddaughter Jenny Sextone said he died surrounded by his family.

She said: "We would appreciate your respect for our privacy in this family time."

During the Dambusters raid, Mr Johnson's job was to target the Sorpe Dam.

The operation was codenamed Operation Chastise and carried out by the RAF's 617 Squadron.

The raid was one of the most dangerous RAF actions in the Second World War. Some 53 men were killed and three were injured.

Mr Johnson worked as a teacher in Newark in Nottinghamshire after the war, and in the last years of his life did a lot of charity work and public appearances.