Last remaining Dambuster dies aged 101

8 December 2022, 08:10

George 'Johnny' Johnson
George 'Johnny' Johnson. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

The last remaining member of a famous RAF squadron that destroyed two key German dams in a Second World War bombing raid has died aged 101.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Squadron Leader George "Johnny" Johnson, who was a bomb-aimer in the Dambusters raid, died peacefully in his sleep aged 101 in Bristol.

On reaching his 100th birthday last year, he said: "I've had a very lucky life in every respect."

Mr Johnson, who was born in Lincolnshire, was just 21 when he took part in the highly dangerous raid in 1943.

He told the BBC: "It was an exhilarating experience", adding that he felt "honoured to have had the chance to take part".

Mr Johnson in 2018
Mr Johnson in 2018. Picture: Getty

The Dambusters raid involved experimental bouncing bombs on dams in the Ruhr region, flooding key industrial areas with water.

The story was made into a popular film, the Dam Busters, in 1955, which was voted one of the best 100 British films of the 20th century by the BFI.

Read more: Army fury as soldiers ordered to sacrifice Christmas to cover for striking workers

Read more: King Charles ready to respond 'swiftly' to 'unjust accusations' as Netflix to release Harry and Meghan documentary

Mr Johnson was made an MBE in 2017, after a campaigner by celebrities including television presenter Carol Vorderman.

He leaves behind a large family, including Gwynn Johnson, three children, eight grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

In a post on Facebook, his granddaughter Jenny Sextone said he died surrounded by his family.

George 'Johnny' Johnson
George 'Johnny' Johnson. Picture: Getty

She said: "We would appreciate your respect for our privacy in this family time."

During the Dambusters raid, Mr Johnson's job was to target the Sorpe Dam.

The operation was codenamed Operation Chastise and carried out by the RAF's 617 Squadron.

The raid was one of the most dangerous RAF actions in the Second World War. Some 53 men were killed and three were injured.

Mr Johnson worked as a teacher in Newark in Nottinghamshire after the war, and in the last years of his life did a lot of charity work and public appearances.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The gravesite of a small boy whose battered body was found abandoned in a cardboard box decades ago is seen in Philadelphia

Identity of ‘Boy in the box’ to be revealed six decades after his murder

Matt Hancock is planning to launch a TV career

Matt Hancock 'to launch TV career' after announcing he'll quit as MP following I'm A Celebrity appearance

Close-up of the orographic map of Iran with Tehran at the centre

Iran executes first prisoner arrested in ongoing demonstrations

The New York Times daily newspaper skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan

New York Times journalists and staff go on first 24-hour strike in 41 years

Royals are ready to respond to any accusations in Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary

King Charles ready to respond 'swiftly' to 'unjust accusations' as Netflix to release Harry and Meghan documentary

Ready-mixed-concrete vehicles are parked at a remicon plant in Seoul

South Korea increases back-to-work orders on thousands of striking truckers

Juan David Ortiz looks around the courtroom

Ex-Border Patrol agent convicted over murders of four South Texas sex workers

Soldiers should not be made to give up Christmas, ministers have been told.

Army fury as soldiers ordered to sacrifice Christmas to cover for striking workers

The girl was caught hitting the horse on duty

Furious King's Guard orders tourist to back off after she slaps horse three times

Musk briefly lost his title.

Elon Musk briefly overthrown as richest person in the world after buying Twitter

Julian Knight has had his whip removed

Tory MP Julian Knight has whip removed after complaint made to Met police

Donald Trump

Classified items found at Trump storage unit in Florida – report

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo

Peru swears in new leader after president ousted amid constitutional crisis

Whitey Bulger Prison Failures

‘Series of failures’ by prison staff before killing of gangster Whitey Bulger

The RMT claim the government have 'torpedoed' the conventions of dispute resolution

RMT says train strike resolution ‘further away’ as union accuses government of 'torpedoing' negotiations

Pedro Castillo

Peruvian legislators oust president after he dissolves Congress

Latest News

See more Latest News

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin admits Ukraine war is taking longer than expected

Gretchen Whitmer

Five men to stand trial charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan governor

Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove says the site will be used for the production of steel which would otherwise have to be imported.

Fury as government gives green light for first coal mine in 30 years

Tom paramedics

'I didn't train to see people die', paramedic reveals pressures driving workers to strike

Samuel Bateman

Polygamous group leader had 20 wives, many of them under-age, FBI says

The move could be a 'catastrophic mistake'

Banning workers from striking will be a 'catastrophic mistake', warns union boss

Pedro Castillo

Peru’s president dissolves Congress ahead of third bid to remove him

Russia Putin

Vladimir Putin denies western accusations of nuclear sabre-rattling

Grieving Strep A Family

'It's blown our family apart': Grandfather describes 'every parent's worst nightmare' after toddler died from Strep A
Footage shows the men disposing of evidence

Chilling footage shows abattoir workers calmly leaving after murdering men and laying out remains in macabre display

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh

'This isn't new!': Shelagh Fogarty criticises Health Sec for comments on NHS waiting times

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: 'Sad truth' is there are plenty of far-right extremists across Europe - Britain too
Striking and frustrated paramedic tells Shelagh Fogarty about tough working conditions

Striking and frustrated paramedic tells Shelagh Fogarty about tough working conditions

JSO

Just Stop Oil have found the perfect way to protest, says James O'Brien

James O’Brien reflects on ‘Dickensian' 21st Century Britain as people struggle to heat their homes

James O’Brien reflects on ‘Dickensian' 21st Century Britain as people struggle to heat their homes
strike government

Caller launches into tirade about unions 'destabilising the government' through strikes

James O'Brien exposes the 'national embarassment' of Sussex-hating newspapers

James O'Brien exposes the 'national embarassment' of newspapers hating Sussexes

Shelagh fogarty 06/12/22

Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty his harsh solution to strike action

'Strikes are a waste of time'

'Strikes are a waste of time!': Care worker insists UK can't afford pay rises for unions

Trains

'Sack the lot of them!': Nick Ferrari callers come head to head debating rail strikes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit