King Charles ready to respond 'swiftly' to 'unjust accusations' as Netflix to release Harry and Meghan documentary

By Will Taylor

Royals are braced to respond to any "unjust accusations" as Harry and Meghan's Netflix series comes out today.

The six-part series – the first three episodes of which will drop on Sunday – has been described as a "global event" by the streaming giant and it is feared it could contain damaging claims against the family.

Sources say William and Kate are unlikely to watch the show but royals are ready to make a "swift and robust" response if anything they believe is unfair emerges.

A source told The Mirror: "There's a real feeling in the camp that Harry and Meghan are making a lot of noise and there isn't much more to say.

"But preparations are being made for all outcomes, especially if there are unjust accusations being made."

But royals only plan to intervene if anything they consider to be clearly incorrect arises in the documentary.

"If there are parts which are blatantly wrong, then it is only right that they are corrected," a source told The Sun.

"The trailers already have some glaring errors and misrepresentations, which doesn't bode well for the full series. But the plan is to keep schtum and carry on."

Any response is unlikely until the full series is out – with remaining episodes due on December 15.

The source added: "If there is a need to respond to anything in the upcoming series then you can be assured that response will be swift and robust."

The first episodes of Harry and Meghan will start streaming from 8am, with officials at Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace ready to watch them.

The launch of the series has been mired by accusations of inaccuracy after parts of the trailers were deemed misleading.

Stills of the Sussexes being hounded by the press turned out to be from either legitimate events the media were attending, or entirely unrelated circumstances, such as a Harry Potter premiere that took place years before the couple met.