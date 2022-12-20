Watch: Messi narrowly avoids being knocked off World Cup celebration bus as he ducks overhead line at last moment

Messi was nearly hit by an overhead line while celebrating Argentina's World Cup win. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Lionel Messi's World Cup celebrations nearly took a turn for the worst when he came close to being knocked off an open to bus by an overhead wire.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Argentina captain was soaking in the moment after leading his country to glory over France in Qatar, scoring twice before burying his penalty in the shootout.

Messi – considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time – has been hailed as a hero, some comparing him to a god, for his heroics at the tail end of his glittering career.

But he came close to colliding with an overhead line as he sat on top of the bus with his teammates as they soaked up the crowd's adulation.

The forward and fellow teammates including Angel Di Maria are seen appearing oblivious to the oncoming obstacle but at the last moment Rodrigo De Paul spots it and calls for them to duck.

They all managed to dodge any contact with the line and manage to stay on the bus and their quick reactions stopped anyone from being struck off the vehicle or getting hurt.

Read more: Soldiers driving ambulances 'can't run red lights because it would break the law' during strikes, minister claims

¡CUIDADO CON LOS CABLES MUCHACHOS! Insólito momento en la llegada de los campeones del mundo a Argentina.



Se le voló la gorra a Leandro Paredes. pic.twitter.com/mUfGmOTQdU — ESPN Argentina (@ESPNArgentina) December 20, 2022

Leandro Paredes, who was sat with Messi at the back of the bus, on an elevated platform, did lose his hat.

"Paredes has just lost his cap. What a moment. Be careful boys," said a reporter as they commented on the scenes.

The close call did not faze the players for long, though, with Messi and co still beaming after.

Football-mad Argentina has thrown a nationwide party to celebrate the win.

The team's bus, which was taking the players back from the airport after touching down from Dubai, was mobbed by ecstatic fans.

The government has ordered a day off for the official celebrations, where the Argentina side will head to the Obelisk monument in Buenos Aires.

It is Argentina's third triumph in the tournament.