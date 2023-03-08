Horrifying video shows moment e-bike battery erupts into huge fire as flames engulf house

8 March 2023, 07:16

By Will Taylor

This is the terrifying moment a house is immediately engulfed in a blaze after an electric bike's lithium batteries caught fire.

Footage captured in the kitchen of a house in Illingworth, West Yorkshire, captures a popping noise, which alerts the homeowner to come downstairs, where the e-bike was being charged indoors.

As they come down, a huge fire erupts, with flames rapidly spreading across the room.

Five people were taken to hospital, with one suffering burns to their mouth and windpipe, though none of them suffered life-threatening injuries.

The blaze was triggered by thermal runaway, which is when too much heat is generated in a battery.

The house is engulfed in flames in shocking footage
The house is engulfed in flames in shocking footage. Picture: West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

It is the latest in a number of well-publicised fires caused by e-bike batteries.

"While fires involving lithium batteries are common, having a video showing the violence of the fire's development is not," said watch manager John Cavalier at West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

"It's clear to see in the video that the fire is absolutely horrifying – none of us would want this to happen in our homes."

The fire broke out at about 1am on February 24. Five people were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.

The kitchen was severely damaged from smoke and the heat. Other rooms were also affected after the occupants fled and left doors open behind them.

Watch manager Cavalier said: "Because lithium batteries can be found in a range of items, we frequently attend fires involving them.

"They can be found in cars, bikes, scooters, laptops, phones, and e-cigarettes, amongst many other items. Any other type of fire we deal with has usually developed slowly, and people are able to get out quickly.

"However, battery fires are so ferocious and spread so quickly that there isn't as much time to escape.

"To help keep everyone in your family safe, don't leave lithium batteries to charge unattended, don't put them in the way of exits or in hallways and unplug chargers when the batteries are at full capacity.

"I'd like to thank the owner of the house who gave us permission to use the video – it clearly shows the dangers associated with lithium batteries and could help to save lives in West Yorkshire."

The service recommends using the correct and branded charger for batteries, not using damaged batteries, and avoiding charging them at very high or low temperatures.

Chargers should be removed once the battery is full, and batteries should not be left unattended.

