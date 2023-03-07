Boy, 11, dies after fire at flat in Barking as four people taken to hospital

A child died in the fire at the flat in Barking, east London. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

An eleven-year-old boy has died after a fire tore through a flat in east London overnight.

The London Fire Brigade said the blaze broke out at a three-roomed flat on the second floor of the building.

The flat was destroyed in the fire.

Two adults and two children managed to escape before firefighters arrived. They were taken to hospital.

Another man was treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service.

Read more: 'Stay with me baby': Court hears moment mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, realised her daughter had been shot

Read more: Ukrainian schoolgirl, 14, who fled war-torn homeland found on Devon beach

A child was pronounced dead at the scene, the fire brigade said.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from Barking, East Ham and surrounding fire stations were in attendance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Met police said the victim was an 11-year-old boy. His next of kin have been informed

"Enquiries continue, but at this this early stage, the fire does not appear to be suspicious," the Met police said in a statement.