Pictured: Ukrainian schoolgirl, 14, who fled war-torn homeland found on Devon beach

Albina Yevko, 14, has been identified and her mother paid tribute today. Picture: Devon and Cornwall police/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Tributes have been paid to a Ukrainian schoolgirl who died after being found unconscious on a beach in Devon.

Albina Yevko, 14, was a refugee who was in the UK after fleeing Putin’s invasion of her homeland.

Police said they were called on the evening of Saturday 4 March to reports of a 14-year-old girl missing from the Dawlish area.

She was found later on Dawlish beach and was rushed to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Her mother Inna said: ““Myself and my family are devastated to have lost our beautiful Albina.

Albina Yevko, 14, had been living in Dawlish after fleeing Ukraine with her mother. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

“Nothing can ever replace her in our hearts.

“We ask that our privacy is respected at this incredibly painful time.”

Sam Banks, the headteacher at Dawlish College, where Albina was a year 9 student, said: “Everyone in our school community has been devastated to learn of the tragic death of one of our year 9 students, Albina Yevko.

“Our thoughts are currently with Albina's family and loved ones and we have extended our deepest condolences and offers of support to them.

“Albina will be sorely missed by all who knew her, and we have set up ongoing emotional support and signposting for staff and students affected by this terrible news.

“We would like to respect and echo the family’s request that their privacy be respected at this incredibly painful time.”

Detective Inspector Becky Davies said: “Our investigation continues as we try to piece together Albina’s final hours. Officers continue to undertake door-to-door enquiries as we try to identify any witnesses or CCTV footage that capture Albina’s movements.

“Whilst this death remains unexplained, we are not currently treating this death as suspicious.

“We await the results of the forensic post mortem due to take place on Thursday, but in the meantime we ask that the family and loved ones of Albina are given space and privacy as they come to terms with their loss.

“Our thoughts are very much with those who knew Albina at this tragic time, and the close-knit Dawlish community who will no doubt be in shock over this loss.”

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained, with officers appealing for anyone with CCTV or doorbell camera footage to come forward.

Anyone with any information or who may have CCTV/doorbell footage that can assist officers with the investigation is asked to contact 101@dc.police.uk quoting case reference 50230052081.