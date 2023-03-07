Man accused of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, ‘lay in wait for his intended target’ with two loaded guns, court hears

Thomas Cashman, 34, of West Derby, is on trial at Manchester Crown Court accused of Olivia's murder. Picture: Family handout/Alamy

By Asher McShane

The man accused of murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel “lay in wait for his intended target” armed with two loaded guns, a court heard today.

On August 22 last year Thomas Cashman, 34, was waiting for Joseph Nee, who was "without doubt the intended target”, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Prosecutors said Nee was watching a football match at the house of another man, Timothy Naylor, in Dovecot, Liverpool, and when he left the house at around 10pm another person ran after him.

The jury was shown CCTV stills of the person following Nee, who the prosecution say is Cashman.

Mr McLachlan said: "He does not accept that that was him."

Armed police outside court as the trial got under way. Picture: Alamy

Mr McLachlan said the man chasing Nee "meant business, and it wasn't good business".

The jury were shown CCTV and heard three bangs.

Prosecutors said three shots were fired, at least one of which hit Nee in the midriff.

John Francis Pratt, the father of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, arrives with family members at Manchester Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Nee stumbled and Cashman tried to shoot him again but for some reason, possibly because his self-loading pistol malfunctioned, was "unable to complete his task".

Mr McLachlan said: "His task, the prosecution say, was to kill Joseph Nee."

Nee ran away from Cashman and when Olivia's mother, Cheryl Korbel, opened her door after hearing loud bangs, he made a dash towards her house, the court heard.

Cashman was "relentless in pursuit" and fired at Nee with a second weapon, a revolver, Mr McLachlan said.

He said: "This shot missed Joseph Nee and went through Cheryl Korbel's front door.

"That fourth likely shot passed through the door, it then passed through Cheryl Korbel's right hand as she was no doubt trying to shut the door. The bullet then went into the chest of Cheryl Korbel's daughter Olivia Pratt-Korbel."

The nine-year-old was killed by this shot.

The accused then put his arm round the door and fired again, with the shot this time ending up in the door frame, the court heard.

Armed police arrived at the scene shortly afterwards and found Olivia heavily bleeding on the stairs with her mum by her side.

She was rushed to Alder Hey Children's Hospital, but was pronounced dead at 11.15pm.

The jury of 10 men and two women were told the main issue in the case would be whether they were sure Cashman was the gunman.

Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, Liverpool, denies the murder of Olivia, the attempted murder of Joseph Nee, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Ms Korbel and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The trial is expected to last four weeks.