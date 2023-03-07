Brits wake up to snow after Arctic blast sparks travel chaos fears, with temperatures to drop as low as -15C

Parts of the UK were blanketed in snow overnight. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

Brits woke up to a carpeting of snow across the UK on Tuesday morning, as an Arctic cold front continued to pass over the country, sparking fears of road and rail chaos.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

People in parts of Scotland, north-eastern England, and East Anglia as far south as Suffolk were blanketed in snow overnight on Monday, with ice and snow warnings extending down past London.

Icy weather is forecast for central and southern England and Wales on Tuesday, with Scotland and parts of northern England getting snow showers overnight.

And the temperature could be set to plunge as low as -15C in parts of the country, as the UK shivers through its coldest night of the year tonight.

The mercury will drop as far as -3 or -4C in southern England and Wales, and -10C in the north. The Scottish Highlands will see temperatures hit a low of -15C.

Yellow weather warnings are in place for London, the Thames Valley, East Anglia, parts of the Midlands, south Wales and Northern Ireland until 10am on Tuesday.

Nearly an inch of snow and ice could settle in some parts of the country, with rain to fall elsewhere.

But that's not the end of the unseasonably wintry weather - forecasters expect another band of snow clouds to move in from the English Channel on Wednesday, with up to four inches of snow to fall on south-west England and Wales.

The band of rain, sleet and snow will settle by Tuesday afternoon, before clearing in the afternoon - although temperatures will remain very cold.

Met Office spokesman Alex Deakin said: "The weather early on Tuesday will mostly be rain but some places could wake up to a dusting of snow.

"On Wednesday, we could see snow across southern England and South Wales in the morning – and again in the evening in the South West and South Wales."

The inclement weather has sparked fears of travel disruption on the road and rail networks.

Snow falling in Aberdeen overnight. Picture: Twitter

Snow fell across large parts of the east of the UK last night. Picture: Twitter

The Met Office's snow and ice warnings covered much of England, Scotland and Wales. Picture: Met Office

The Met Office said that the ice and snow would lead to difficult travel conditions in places

They said that some roads and railways were likely to be affected by the weather, leading to longer journey times by road, bus and train services, and warned that there could be some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Forecasters added that there would probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The sudden stratospheric warning (SSW driving this cold and icy weather is the same phenomenon that was linked to the major snowstorms and sub-zero temperatures of February and March 2018 - known as 'The Beast from the East'.

The UK health security agency has also warned that the cold weather could be dangerous, especially for vulnerable and older people.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, the agency's head of extreme events and health protection, said: "During periods like this, it is important to check in on family, friends and relatives who may be more vulnerable to the cold weather, as it can have a serious impact on health.

"If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65, it is important to try and heat your home to at least 18°C if you can."