Little shop of horrors: 50 customers locked in rat-infested counterfeit store by 'volatile staff' freed following raid

Customers were found trapped inside a rat infested shop have been freed by Manchester Police after “volatile staff” locked them inside the excrement-filled building. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Danielle DeWolfe

50 customers found trapped inside a rat-infested counterfeit shop by police have been freed after “volatile staff” locked them inside the excrement-filled building.

The discovery was made on Sunday after officers from Operation Vulcan spotted a man “acting suspiciously” outside the building on Great Ducie Street whilst attempting to close the shutters.

It’s not the first time police have found customers trapped inside the shop, which contained an estimated 20 tonnes of replica clothing, shoes, perfumes and make-up – all of which have now been seized.

A man in his 60s was detained by police at the scene, before he was made to unlock the door to the building, allowing the first group of customers to “run out”, according to police.

Officers then entered the premises to find multiple groups of customers trapped in three rooms on the top floor with no means of escape.

50 customers found trapped inside a rat infested shop have been freed by Manchester Police after “volatile staff” locked them inside the excrement-filled building. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

Read more: Woman sparks outrage with 'inappropriate' funeral dress on TikTok

Read more: Couple's Lapland engagement 'ruined' after baggage chaos at Heathrow

Detective Superintendent Neil Blackwood said: “The state of this building was disgusting and so structurally unsafe. My team found members of the public trapped on the top floor with no means of escape.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve had to rescue members of the public from these buildings, but I urge people to think twice about entering these shops.

“With our presence increasing, the shop owners are becoming increasingly nervous and quick to lock the doors, no matter who is inside.

Officers discovered “excessive amounts of rat urine and faeces” littered throughout the building during the search, including “on the shelves” and “all over clothing, underwear and make up” being sold at the store.

Police raided the premises on Great Ducie Street. Picture: Google Maps

The shop also bore signs of “exploitative labour” after employees were found to have drilled holes into the pipes on the ceiling of the lower levels to craft an “underground homemade air conditioning system”.

Manchester City Council Trading Standards and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance offering support.

DS Blackwood added: “By entering these shops, not only are you putting yourself in danger and at risk of the volatile staff, but you’re funding serious organised crime which is having a devastating impact on the local community.

“These people do not care for your welfare; they’re simply trying to make some quick cash.”