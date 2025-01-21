Live

LIVE: Donald Trump pardons 1,500 January 6 rioters as he celebrates inauguration at three glitzy balls

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the Liberty Ball during the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at the Washington Convention Center in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson). Picture: Alamy

Donald Trump danced the first night of his presidency away, as he attended three balls across Washington after signing a slew of executive orders.

Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, pledging to take swift action and sign several executive orders before even stepping foot inside the White House.

They include pardons for January the 6th Capitol rioters, pulling out of the Paris climate agreement, ending ties with the World Health Organisation, and declaring drugs cartels "foreign terrorist organisations".

Speaking to a packed rally of enthusiastic supporters, Trump vowed to bring significant change from day one, declaring that his administration would "ensure the curtain closes on four long years of American decline."

His speech was met with cheers as he laid out ambitious plans to reverse policies he claims have hindered the nation's progress.