LIVE: Donald Trump pardons 1,500 January 6 rioters as he celebrates inauguration at three glitzy balls

21 January 2025, 07:34

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the Liberty Ball during the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at the Washington Convention Center in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the Liberty Ball during the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at the Washington Convention Center in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson). Picture: Alamy

Donald Trump danced the first night of his presidency away, as he attended three balls across Washington after signing a slew of executive orders.

Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, pledging to take swift action and sign several executive orders before even stepping foot inside the White House.

They include pardons for January the 6th Capitol rioters, pulling out of the Paris climate agreement, ending ties with the World Health Organisation, and declaring drugs cartels "foreign terrorist organisations".

Speaking to a packed rally of enthusiastic supporters, Trump vowed to bring significant change from day one, declaring that his administration would "ensure the curtain closes on four long years of American decline."

His speech was met with cheers as he laid out ambitious plans to reverse policies he claims have hindered the nation's progress.

  • Donald Trump  sworn in as 47th US president
  • Trump ‘to sign as many as 200 executive orders on day one’
  • Biden told Trump ‘Welcome Home’ on the steps of the White House
  • Trump could declare ‘national emergency’ at US-Mexico border
  • Biden pardons key figures including Fauci and Jan 6 committee

Trump ushers in 'golden age for people who break the law'

Democratic leader in the Senate Chuck Schumer has hit out at Donald Trump for pardoning 1,500 January 6 rioters. 

Schumer said in a statement: "The people who invaded the Capitol on January 6, whether they committed violence or not, should not have been pardoned. 

"They unlawfully broke into the Capitol to stop the peaceful transfer of power. What they did is a serious crime. "

Henry Moore

'YOU'RE FIRED': Trump announces plan to fire 'thousands' of Biden appointees

Donald Trump has taken to Truth Social to announce plans to axe thousands of workers employed by Biden during his time in office. 

He wrote: "Our first day in the White House is not over yet!

"My Presidential Personnel Office is actively in the process of identifying and removing over a thousand Presidential Appointees from the previous Administration, who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again.

"Let this serve as Official Notice of Dismissal for these 4 individuals, with many more, coming soon:

"Jose Andres from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, Mark Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council, Brian Hook from the Wilson Center for Scholars, and Keisha Lance Bottoms from the President’s Export Council—YOU’RE FIRED!"

Henry Moore

Nancy Pelosi brands January 6 pardon 'shameful'

Senior Democrat Nancy Pelosi has branded Donald Trump's decision to pardon 1,500 January 6 rioters 'shameful' 

She said in a statement: "The president's actions are an outrageous insult to our justice system and the heroes who suffered physical scars and emotional trauma as they protected the Capitol, the Congress and the Constitution.

"It is shameful that the president has decided to make one of his top priorities the abandonment and betrayal of police officers who put their lives on the line to stop an attempt to subvert the peaceful transfer of power. 

"Despite the president's decision, we must always remember the extraordinary courage and valour of the law enforcement heroes who stood in the breach and ensured that democracy survived on that dark day."

Henry Moore

Donald Trump and Melania share first dance at glitzy Inaugural Ball

President Trump and his wife Melania shared their first dance at the Commander in Chief inaugural ball on Monday night.

The pair arrived at the celebrations after Trump spent the first hours of his presidency signing a slew of executive orders, undoing four years of work by the Biden administration.

“This is quite a gathering huh?' the newly sworn-in president said as he arrived.

The First Lady donned a black and white dress, designed by Hervé Pierre, who also made her 2017 inauguration look.

The pair danced to The Battle Hymn of the Republic played by the United States Marine Band and were joined by Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha.

Henry Moore

Migrants have US entry appointments cancelled minutes after Trump enters office

Migrants who had appointments to enter the US using the CBP One app saw them cancelled minutes after Mr Trump was sworn in, following his vow to slash immigration. 

Mexico agreed to allow people seeking US asylum to remain south of the American border while awaiting their court cases.

"I will declare a national emergency at our southern border. All illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places in which they came," Mr Trump said in his inauguration speech to thunderous applause.

Henry Moore

Donald Trump signs Executive Order delaying TikTok ban

President Trump has signed an executive order granting TikTok a 75-day extension to comply with a law that requires a sale or ban of the platform.

He says during that time, the US won't enforce the law passed by Congress and signed by former President Joe Biden.

The platform went offline for a short time over the weekend after the law banning it was upheld by the US Supreme Court.

Henry Moore

Fury as Elon Musk appears to do 'Nazi salute' at Trump inauguration rally

Elon Musk has been blasted by social media users for doing what they called a 'Nazi salute' on stage.

Musk's gesture was aimed at a crowd of Trump supporters at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. as part of celebrations following Donald Trump's inauguration.

Musk thanked the crowd for making Trump's election win happen, and proceeded to place his right hand on his chest and raise it in the air - the so-called 'Roman salute.'

Social media users immediately shared their shock at the gesture, accusing the tech billionaire of performing a 'Hitler salute'.

Read the full story here. 

Henry Moore

'An act of arrogance' - Cuban president condemns Trump's order putting them back on state sponsor of terrorism list

The Cuban president has criticised Donald Trump for reinstating the country on the state sponsor of terrorism list, calling it an 'an act of arrogance and disregard for the truth'.

'President Trump, in an act of arrogance and disregard for the truth, has just reinstated the fraudulent designation of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism,' Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel wrote on X.

'This is not surprising. His goal is to continue strengthening the cruel economic war against Cuba for the purpose of domination.'

Cuba is one of just four countries that have been designated as state sponsors of terrorism, along with Iran, North Korea and Syria.

'This act of mockery and abuse confirms the discredit of the lists and unilateral mechanisms of coercion of the US government. The legitimate and noble cause of our people will prevail and will once again win,' president Díaz-Canel added.

Josef Al Shemary

Trump repeats plan for 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, though a month later

Trump has repeated his threat of imposing tariffs on the United States' northern and southern neighbours, though it won't be implemented on 'day one' as originally promised.

Trade between the US and Canada totalled an estimated $909bn (£739bn) in 2022, and Canada is highly dependent on the US for its economy.

During his presidential campaign, Trump had promised a 'blanket tariff' of 20% for every country, a 25% tax on Canadian and Mexican imports, and a staggering 60% levy on Chinese imports.

Several studies have found that the new tariffs would raise prices of goods for average families in the US, with estimates of between $1,350 and $3,900 per year.

Trump has also repeatedly misrepresented tariffs, claiming that they are paid by the country from which the goods are imported.

In reality, the tariffs are paid by the company that does the importing, which means prices may rise for American consumers.

Josef Al Shemary

Trump announces US withdrawal from World Health Organisation

Trump said the US has now left the World Health Organisation (WHO), a consequential - and potentially dangerous - move on the first day of his presidency.

The WHO, the United Nations' public health agency, is the largest international health organisation ensuring worldwide consistency in health practices.

The executive order Trump signed cites the “organisation’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic that arose out of Wuhan, China, and other global health crises,

"its failure to adopt urgently needed reforms, and its inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of WHO member states,” as reasons for the US withdrawal.

Trump claimed other countries, in particular China, pay the WHO less than the US does. He has previously claimed the organisation is 'owned and controlled by China'.

Josef Al Shemary

