'What did he say?': People desperate to hear Barron Trump's comment at inauguration that ‘wiped smile of Biden’s face’

21 January 2025, 11:04 | Updated: 21 January 2025, 11:34

People are desperate to know what Barron said to Biden.
People are desperate to know what Barron said to Biden. Picture: TikTok, Alamy

By Henry Moore

Social media users are desperate to find out what was said between Barron Trump and Joe Biden during yesterday’s inauguration ceremony.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 18-year-old son of President Trump attended the ceremony alongside his mother, Melania, his brothers and sisters as well as a slew of high-profile celebrities, business people and politicians.

After his father was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, young Barron met Biden, shaking his hand and whispering some words to the outgoing commander-in-chief.

A short clip showing the pair’s brief interaction has captured the imagination of the internet, as thousands desperately try and work out what Barron said to the former president.

The video shows Barron leaning in, shaking Biden’s hand and seemingly whispering something in his ear.

As the pair shake hands, Biden is seen smiling but as soon as Barron speaks his grin vanishes.

The TikTok, which has amassed more than 500,000 views asks: “What did he say???”

Thousands took to the comment section to give their thoughts on the exchange.

“He said ‘You’re done’ lol,” one person suggested.

Another chimed in: “You forgot to pardon yourself.”

One commenter said: “Not sure what he said but wiped the smirk right off his face.”

Barron Trump attends his fathers inauguration.
Barron Trump attends his father's inauguration. Picture: Getty

A fourth added: "I so want to know what he said!!!!! Cause the look on Biden's face says it all."

Others ignored the suggestion that Barron said something insulting to the octogenarian and instead praised him for greeting his father’s rival.

“I was very impressed by that gesture and from someone so young. To go across the aisle and shake their hands was a very classy and mature thing to do. Good for Barron,' one commenter noted.

Another added: “Such a good young man... That gesture just tells you everything. Well done Melania.”

Donald Trump promised a new “American golden age” as he entered office on Monday.

The Republican got to work undoing Biden’s four years in office, signing a wave of executive orders moments after being sworn in.

The executive actions included the withdrawal of the US from the Paris climate agreement and a 'restoration of freedom of speech'.

Trump also rescinded 78 Biden-era executive actions, after slamming his administration as the 'worst in history'.

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States
Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States. Picture: Getty

He has gone on to pardon around 1,500 defendants charged in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and is issuing six commutations.

The pardons fulfil his promise to release supporters who tried to help him overturn his election defeat four years ago.

He also directed the Attorney General to seek the dismissal of about 450 pending criminal cases tied to the riots.

The scope of the clemency comes as a massive blow to the Justice Department's effort to hold participants accountable over what has been described as one of the darkest days in American history.

