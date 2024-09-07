Former Liverpool captain Ron Yeats dies from Alzheimer's aged 86 as club pays tribute to a 'colossus' of football

7 September 2024, 11:38 | Updated: 7 September 2024, 12:00

File photo dated 01-05-1965 of Liverpool captain Ron Yeats (top) holds onto the FA Cup - Yeats, Wilf Stevenson, Peter Thompson, Ian St John, Gerry Byrne, Ian Callaghan Issue date: Tuesday March 2, 2021.
File photo dated 01-05-1965 of Liverpool captain Ron Yeats (top) holds onto the FA Cup - Yeats, Wilf Stevenson, Peter Thompson, Ian St John, Gerry Byrne, Ian Callaghan Issue date: Tuesday March 2, 2021. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Tributes have poured in following the death of Liverpool captain Ron Yeats at the age of 86.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The ex-Scotland defender had been living with Alzheimer's until his death, which was announced by the club on Saturday.

He formed part of the Liverpool side that won the Second Division title under Bill Shankly in 1962.

He became a legend of the game, with tributes pouring in for a man described as a "colossus" of football by players and fans alike.

The star was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in January.

The Anfield club announced news of the Scottish defender's passing, announcing flags will be flown at half mast in tribute.

Soccer - photo-call - Liverpool
Soccer - photo-call - Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

The footballer played as captain for more than 400 games in the 1960s.

Yeats also won two caps for Scotland in 1964 and 1965.

After his professional career came to an end, he rejoined Liverpool FC as chief scout in 1986 - a role which he continued until his retirement in 2006.

Read more: New England manager Lee Carsley reveals he won't sing the national anthem as Three Lions take on the Republic of Ireland

The club said in a post: "The thoughts of everyone at LFC are with Ron's wife, Ann, all of his family and his friends at this incredibly sad time.

File photo dated 01-05-1965 of Liverpool players celebrate winning the FA Cup (l-r) Wilf Stevenson, Ron Yeats, Chris Lawler, Roger Hunt, Peter Thompson, Gerry Byrne, Tommy Smith, Geoff Strong Issue date: Tuesday September 28, 2021.
File photo dated 01-05-1965 of Liverpool players celebrate winning the FA Cup (l-r) Wilf Stevenson, Ron Yeats, Chris Lawler, Roger Hunt, Peter Thompson, Gerry Byrne, Tommy Smith, Geoff Strong Issue date: Tuesday September 28, 2021. Picture: Alamy

"Flag across club sites will be lowered to half-mast today as a mark of respect."

Yeats' footballing career began at Dundee United, before joining Liverpool in 1961.

Over the course of his career he also played for Stalybridge Celtic and Barrow, as well as a stint playing in the US for the American Soccer League.

Yeats later returned to England, playing at Formby and Rhyl before retiring from the game in 1977.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A man rides motorcycle in the rain

Vietnam orders evacuations and closes airports as Typhoon Yagi makes landfall

Emotional update as caller desperately raising funds for cancer treatment sends heartfelt message to donors

'I was broken': Emotional update as caller desperately raising funds for cancer treatment sends heartfelt message to donors
Ukrainian air defence intercepts a Shahed drone mid-air

Ukraine destroys scores of Russian drones as long-range attacks continue

A Palestinian flag flying near the southern Gaza Strip town of Rafah

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill at least 12 as health workers continue vaccinations

Sir Ian McKellan and Prince Harry

Prince Harry 'isn’t bright enough to survive' royal life, claims Sir Ian McKellen

An ambulance at the Hillside Endarasha Primary school in Kenya

Dozens of boys still missing after Kenya school dormitory fire

Inside the Disney House

Disney-themed house featuring 'unhinged' decor and floor-to-ceiling murals goes up for sale for £180,000

Khasha Smith has been missing since last November

Man charged over death of missing mother-of-three Khasha Smith

Papua New Guinea Pope

Pope urges end to decades of Papua New Guinea tribal conflict

Ravine with river Torrent de Pareis, Sa Calobra, Majorca

Body found in search for second British hiker on Spanish island of Majorca

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (right) and Taoiseach Simon Harris drink a pint of Guinness during his visit to Chequers, the country house of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire. Picture date: Wednesday July 17, 2024.

Keir Starmer visits the Republic of Ireland in a bid to 'reset' relations

Algerian president and candidate for re-election Abdelmajid Tebboune delivering a speech on stage with his image on a large backdrop

Algeria’s president expected to win second term as voters go to polls

The empty Boeing Starliner capsule sits at White Sands Missile Range

Boeing’s troubled space capsule lands on Earth without astronauts

Millionaire heiress mysteriously found dead in pool was killed by her husband to scoop her £4m fortune, judge rules

Millionaire heiress mysteriously found dead in pool was killed by her husband to scoop her £4m fortune, judge rules

Aysenur Ezgi Eygi

UN calls for full inquiry after American citizen 'killed by Israeli police' during West Bank protest

MI6 and CIA chiefs warn Russia is waging 'reckless campaign of sabotage across Europe'

MI6 and CIA chiefs warn Russia is waging 'reckless campaign of sabotage across Europe'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The debris at the site where an airplane crashed

Cockpit recording indicates de-icing problems in Brazil plane crash

Jack Draper

Britain's Jack Draper loses first grand slam semi-final as US Open journey ends in heartbreak
Liz Cheney with her father, former vice president Dick Cheney (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via AP)

Former vice president Dick Cheney says he will vote for Kamala Harris

Interim manager Lee Carsley during a England press conference at the Carton House in Maynooth, Kildare

New England manager Lee Carsley reveals he won't sing the national anthem as Three Lions take on the Republic of Ireland
The unmanned Boeing Starliner capsule undocks (Nasa/AP)

Boeing’s Starliner capsule leaves ISS and heads home without astronauts

Molly Mae has listed a number of men's clothes on her Depop site

Molly Mae sells men's clothes on Depop weeks after split from ex-fiancé Tommy Fury

Aysenur Ezgi Eygi

American citizen 'killed by Israeli police' in West Bank protest

Paddy McGuinness, Chris Harris and Freddie Flintoff

Top Gear presenter claims he warned ‘somebody would die’ before Freddie Flintoff crash

President Biden Meets With United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer At The White House

President Joe Biden to host Keir Starmer in White House meeting

The driver snatched the phone and escaped on an e-bike

Moment thief on e-bike snatches phone from woman's hand on Oxford Street as UK mobile thefts soar

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by her Stud Groom Terry Pendry, horse riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle

'Frail' Queen Elizabeth had final horse ride with groom before she died - as he reveals their playful inside joke
Prince William sported a beard as he returns to royal duties

Hair to the throne! Prince William reveals his beard is back after spending summer with his family
Harry has no plans to return to royal duties

Prince Harry 'won't return to royal duties unless Prince William apologises' but is willing to 'help out' if King asks

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit