Former Liverpool captain Ron Yeats dies from Alzheimer's aged 86 as club pays tribute to a 'colossus' of football

By Danielle de Wolfe

Tributes have poured in following the death of Liverpool captain Ron Yeats at the age of 86.

The ex-Scotland defender had been living with Alzheimer's until his death, which was announced by the club on Saturday.

He formed part of the Liverpool side that won the Second Division title under Bill Shankly in 1962.

He became a legend of the game, with tributes pouring in for a man described as a "colossus" of football by players and fans alike.

The star was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in January.

The Anfield club announced news of the Scottish defender's passing, announcing flags will be flown at half mast in tribute.

The footballer played as captain for more than 400 games in the 1960s.

Yeats also won two caps for Scotland in 1964 and 1965.

After his professional career came to an end, he rejoined Liverpool FC as chief scout in 1986 - a role which he continued until his retirement in 2006.

The club said in a post: "The thoughts of everyone at LFC are with Ron's wife, Ann, all of his family and his friends at this incredibly sad time.

"Flag across club sites will be lowered to half-mast today as a mark of respect."

Yeats' footballing career began at Dundee United, before joining Liverpool in 1961.

Over the course of his career he also played for Stalybridge Celtic and Barrow, as well as a stint playing in the US for the American Soccer League.

Yeats later returned to England, playing at Formby and Rhyl before retiring from the game in 1977.