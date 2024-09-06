New England manager Lee Carsley reveals he won't sing the national anthem as Three Lions take on the Republic of Ireland

Interim manager Lee Carsley during a England press conference at the Carton House in Maynooth, Kildare. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

England’s new interim manager has suggested he will not sing the national anthem when he leads the Three Lions out against the Republic of Ireland this weekend.

Birmingham-born Lee Carsley, 50, told reporters he “never” sang national anthems during his playing and managerial careers, be it when coaching the England Under-21s or starring for the Republic of Ireland.

Carsley will lead the England national team for the first time on Saturday as they take on the Republic of Ireland, the country he made 40 appearances for as a player.

Despite his connections to the England national team, the interim manager has hinted he will not sing God Save The King.

Speaking on Friday, Carsley said: “This is something that I always struggled with when I was playing for Ireland.

“The gap between your warm-up, your coming on to the pitch and the delay with the anthems. So it’s something that I have never done.

“I was always really focused on the game and my first actions of the game. I really found that in that period I was wary about my mind wandering off. I was really focused on the football and I have taken that into coaching.

“We had the national anthem with the Under-21s also and I am in a zone at that point. I am thinking about how the opposition are going to set up and our first actions within the game.

Lee Carsley, Interim Manager of England, looks on prior to a training session at St George's Park. Picture: Getty

“I fully respect both anthems and understand how much they mean to both countries. It’s something I am really respectful of.”

When asked to confirm if he ever sings national anthems, Carsley said: “No (I don’t).

If Carsley opts not to sing the anthem, it will mark a stark contrast from his predecessor, Gareth Southgate, who would often belt the song out at the top of his lungs before games.

Carsley won’t be the first England manager to avoid singing the anthem, however, with former coach Fabio Capello deciding against it.

“I won’t sing the national anthem because I feel it is wrong to sing another country’s anthem,” the Italian said at the time.

“I do get goosebumps when I hear it though.”

Southgate, England's most successful manager of modern times, resigned after leading the Three Lions to the final of Euro 2024 and Euro 2020, as well as the semi-final of World Cup 2018.

Carsley said his interim appointment was "an honour".

Former England head coach Gareth Southgate. Picture: Getty

Speaking last month, he added: "As I am very familiar with the players and the cycle of international football, it makes sense for me to guide the team while the FA continues the process to recruit a new manager.

"My main priority is to ensure continuity and our goal is to secure promotion in the UEFA Nations League."

The FA said that Carsley will take charge of England's Nations League fixtures away to the Republic of Ireland and at home to Finland this month.

But they added that he would remain in post "with a view to remaining in the position throughout the autumn while the recruitment process for a new permanent head coach continues".

Mark Bullingham, the CEO of the FA, said Carsley was "a fantastic coach who is well known to the majority of our current senior squad having worked with most at international or club level".

Carsley led England under-21s to the European Under-21 championship in 2023, beating Spain in the final.

He previously managed the under-20 side, and had spells in charge of Coventry, Brentford, and Birmingham.

As a player, Birmingham-born Carsley represented the Republic of Ireland, qualifying through his Irish grandmother. He played 40 times between 1997 and 2008.

A defensive midfielder, Carsley played 548 times for Derby, Blackburn, Coventry in two spells, Everton and Birmingham.