Liverpool FC 'devastated' as life-long fan killed in Italy ahead of AC Milan match

Liverpool fans in the KOP End. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

A Liverpool football fan has died in Italy while visiting to watch his team play in the Champions League.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Philip Joseph Dooley, 51, from Liverpool, died in the early hours of Tuesday morning after a collision with a vehicle in Bergamo, Merseyside Police confirmed.

Two witnesses are aiding police in their investigation. Merseyside Police are also lending their support.

A lifelong Liverpool FC fan, Dooley was in Italy to watch his beloved team take on AC Milan, according to a club statement.

A club spokesman said: "Our staff in Milan are working with the local police and consulate, and continue to provide support to other fans impacted by this devastating incident.

Read more: Pair arrested on suspicion of murder after death of a baby boy

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone connected to the club are with Philip's family, friends and fellow supporters at this extremely difficult time.

"Rest in peace, Philip."

We can confirm Philip Joseph Dooley, 51, from Liverpool, sadly died after he was struck on a road in Bergamo in the early hours of today (Tues 17 Sep). Our officers have informed his next of kin & two men who witnessed the incident are assisting the Italian police investigation. pic.twitter.com/PClos3rgVk — MerPol Liverpool FC (@MerPolLFC) September 17, 2024

Fans have flooded social media with tributes to the late supporter.

One X user wrote: “Such horrible news. Rest in peace Phillip Dooley. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

While another added: “RIP Phil, massive shock. YNWA.”

Earlier this year, five Scotland fans travelling to Euro 2024 were injured in a head-on car collision after allegedly forgetting that vehicles are driven on the right side of the road in Germany.

The fans had taken a flight from Edinburgh and picked up a rental car from the airport. Reports say they ended up smashing into a black Mercedes and its driver was also treated at the scene for injuries.

A source told the Daily Record: "They landed in Weeze with Ryanair from Edinburgh at 11pm. They picked up their rental car directly at Weeze Airport, packed numerous suitcases and drove off, but forgot that in Germany you drive on the right.

"At the airport, after just a few hundred metres of driving, they crashed head-on into an oncoming Mercedes. All five football fans were injured, some seriously, and had to receive emergency medical care at the scene of the accident before being transported to various hospitals.

"Numerous rescue teams were on duty until 2am this morning; the two vehicles were totally damaged and had to be rescued."