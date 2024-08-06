Fundraiser for Liverpool community library torched during far-Right riots hits £130,000

Spellow Hub is located in Walton, where around 300 people were involved in violent disorder on Saturday night. Picture: Liverpool City Council

By Flaminia Luck

More than £130,000 has been raised to support a Liverpool library that was set on fire during violent far-Right riots over the weekend.

Spellow Lane Library Hub experienced significant fire damage to its ground floor due to the criminal rampage which took place on Saturday.

Merseyside Police reported approximately 300 individuals participated in the unrest on County Road, Walton, during which community facilities such as the library were torched.

According to police, when firefighters arrived at the scene, rioters tried to prevent them from accessing the premises.

They also hurled a missile at the fire engine, shattering the rear window of the cab.

The fundraising page set a target of £500 but has gone on to raise much more than expected in just two days.

Over 7,000 people have made donations. Picture: GoFundMe

Brothers Adam Wharton, 28, and Ellis Wharton, 22, pleaded guilty to charges of burgling the library at Liverpool magistrates’ court on Monday.

Ellis also pleaded not guilty to charges of assault on an emergency worker.

Formerly known as Spellow library, Spellow Hub re-opened as a community hub last year, after a “radical, community-led makeover” intended to offer training and opportunities to one of the most deprived communities in the country.

'Utter disgrace'

LBC presenter Carol Vorderman voiced her disgust at the attack on the library in a tweet.

She branded it an "utter disgrace".

'Sad place'

The Go Fund Me organiser wrote: "Our city is a sad place at the minute, much like the rest of the country.

"But it makes me heartbroken to think that children will miss out on an opportunity to read and explore new books and stories in a community space which is meant to be safe for them and their families, especially over the summer holidays.

"I’d like to fundraise for the Spellow Library, to hopefully replenish some of the books which were damaged in last nights mindless riots, and repair the space for those who need and use it the most.

"Our children should be able to find solace and joy in books and reading, and have a nice place to do it.

"Let’s try and make that happen again and show the world what community in Liverpool really means."

Today is the seventh day of escalating disorder following the fatal stabbing attack in Southport.

Disorder has now lasted for a week, with unrest witnessed across England and in parts of Northern Ireland.

Courts could begin sitting through the night a minister has suggested, as thousands of specialist police officers stand ready to deal with the rioting.

Addressing the nation over the weekend, PM Keir Starmer vowed rioters would "regret" engaging in "far-right thuggery" and promised those involved in unrest would "face the full force of the law".

There have so far been more than 420 arrests.