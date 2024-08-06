'Is this Britain or Soviet Union?': War of words between Musk and Starmer heightens following ‘civil war’ comments

6 August 2024, 14:14

Elon Musk has hit back at the PM
Elon Musk has hit back at the PM. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Elon Musk has likened Britain to the Soviet Union as he doubled down in his war of words with Keir Starmer over the riots.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sharing a video of a man getting arrested for making "offensive" Facebook comments, Musk wrote: "Arrested for making comments on Facebook! Is this Britain or the Soviet Union?"

He even shared a Family Guy meme and joked that Britain might bring back the death penalty for social media posts that offend politicians.

Starmer and musk have been engaged ina. war of words since the Tesla billionaire claimed: “Civil war is inevitable.”

He then responded to an offensive cartoon on so-called "two-tier policing" saying: "It does seem one-sided".

Earlier today the billionaire posted a video of a gang in balaclavas waving Palestine flags storming The Clumsy Swan  in Birmingham, where windows were smashed and drinkers were attacked last night.

Musk tweeted footage of the pub attack and tagged the Prime Minister with the caption: "Why aren’t all communities protected in Britain, Keir Starmer?" He also pinned it to his profile so it is the first thing his 193million followers see when on his page.

Minutes earlier the Tesla boss also shared a video of a Exeter man believed to be named Thomas Dunne being arrested after a complaint made about his comments of social media. Musk shared it to launch another attack on the UK and said: "Arrested for making comments on Facebook! Is this Britain or the Soviet Union?"

Sir Keir slammed comments made by the billionaire businessman on Monday after he suggested "civil war is inevitable".

It came in response to a video posted to X with the caption: "The effects of mass migration and open borders is what’s going on."

Violence across the UK has continued to escalate in recent days, with the PM having chaired an emergency Cobra meeting to plan a response with senior ministers and police representatives.

Speaking on the post, the Prime Minister's spokesperson said there was "no justification for comments like that".

Reacting to Musk's 'civil war' comments earlier this week the Prime Minister's spokesperson said there was "no justification for comments like that".

It came after the Home Secretary told LBC that social media companies must bear "responsibility" for putting "rocket boosters" under the issue of rioting.

"There is a responsibility on them to meet their own terms and conditions - which they are not doing," Ms Cooper previously said.

However, the clash between the pair could put the government's efforts to get companies to do more at risk.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, ex-Met chief Sir Paul Stephenson said that social media has become "capable of creating great disturbance and fear within our communities".

Reflecting on its impact on the riots, he said: "It has clearly had a significant effect, and it is a significant weapon that can be misused by malicious actors both within state and outside state."

Sir Paul also hit out at Musk, saying he should "concentrate on his own problems" instead of wading in on issues in the UK.

"We’ve been used to statements coming from ill-informed people outside of this country that don’t make the job of leading the country or leading policing any easier," he said.

"I think we need to concentrate here and now on the problems that we’ve got and the solutions we can offer and do whatever we can to persuade people like Elon Musk - and other people in the States or elsewhere - to concentrate on their own problems and not try to create further problems for us."

A 'standing army' of specialist police to be set up deal with riots, says Starmer

The PM has announced a "standing army" of specialist officers who will be on hand to deal with the disorder unfolding.

During the Monday Cobra meeting, he said police were working with National Crime Agency to tackle criminality and bot activity online over fears state actors are involved.

Downing Street concluded that social media firms needed an immediate response to disinformation and the government will consider a wider framework in due course.

It also confirmed that 70 extra prosecutors would be on hand this weekend to charge and 60 remand courts have been made available.

"Anyone who is whipping up violence online will face the full force of the law," Starmer's spokesperson said.

The added: "Online platforms have a responsibility."

Yvette Cooper: Government will be raising issues with social media companies

Speaking after the Cobra meeting, the Prime Minister said: “The first is we will have a standing army of specialist public duty officers so that we will have enough officers to deal with this where we need them.

“The second is we will ramp up criminal justice. There have already been hundreds of arrests, some have appeared in court this morning.

Sir Keir added during the meeting that "the law applies online".

“I have asked for early consideration of the earliest naming and identification of those involved in the process who will feel the full force of the law,” he said.

It followed comments on Sunday evening in which the PM condemned the violence, adding perpetrators would “regret” engaging in “far-right thuggery”.

