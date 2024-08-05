Exclusive

Home Secretary warns rioters should prepare to swap summer holidays for 'a knock on the door and a police cell'

Home Secretary warns rioters should prepare to swap summer holidays for 'a knock on the door and a police cell'. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Rioters involved in "criminal thuggery" can expect a knock on the door and a police cell", Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has warned following a weekend of violent clashes.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Ms Cooper warned that UK courts "are on standby" to serve up justice, confirming "there are prison places available" for those inciting violence.

"We should be clear, there will be people who thinking they’re going on their summer holiday this week and will instead be receiving a knock on the door and a police cell as a result of what they have done," she said.

"I want to make sure justice takes place as swiftly as possible," the Home Secretary noted, adding that a Cobra meeting will take place later this morning.

"Everyone has a right to peaceful protest in this country," she insisted, labelling this weekend's riots "a total disgrace" and "criminal thuggery".

It comes as the Home Secretary highlighted that social media companies must bear "responsibility" for putting "rocket boosters" under the issue of rioting.

"There is a responsibility on them to meet their own terms and conditions - which they are not doing," Ms Cooper highlighted.

It follows a weekend violence which saw more than 420 people have been arrested after riots were sparked across the country following the death of three girls in Southport.

Yvette Cooper: 'People will not be going on holiday, they'll be facing a police cell'

Ms Cooper condemned the "disgraceful” violence that has escalated over the past week, saying it had betrayed “the very values that our country is built on”.

"These thugs and violent criminals do not speak for those towns and cities, those who do are those who are involved in the cleanup operations, those who are bringing communities together, to sweep up the ash from the burnt libraries and to build the wall outside the mosque," Ms Cooper said.

She also emphasised the need for "all political parties to come together on this".

Two hotels being used to house asylum seekers were attacked on Sunday, with protesters in balaclavas attempting to set the buildings ablaze.

Read More: 'I guarantee this building isn't used to build bombs': Liverpool imam reaches out to far-right protesters outside mosque

Read More: Muslim Council says 'law and order' isn't enough to tackle the 'Islamophobic hate' following mosque attacks

Clashes with police in Rotherham saw at least 10 officers injured, including one who was left unconscious.

The PM has since called an emergency Cobra meeting to deal with the response to the violence in coming days.

"Make no mistake: there will be a reckoning for the individuals who took part in this violence, those who whipped them up on social media and in online forums and those who have felt emboldened by this moment to stir up racial hatred," Home Secretary Ms Cooper wrote in the Times.

"Whatever they and some of their political supporters may tell us, these are not patriots standing up for their communities.

"They are thugs, criminals and extremists who betray the values our country is built on."

She said those responsible would be "paying the price for years to come".

Yvette Cooper: Government will be raising issues with social media companies

It comes after Ms Cooper addressed the attack on the Rotherham migrant hotel, saying it was "utterly appalling" as she promised emergency protection for mosques.

The Home Secretary said that the Muslim places of worship will be able to get emergency security from the Home Office after several were targeted by far-right thugs.

The "rapid response" is intended to allow mosques at risk of violent disorder to get additional security personnel to help reassure Muslim communities.

The police, local authorities and mosques will be able to ask for rapid security to be deployed.

The Home Secretary said that the Muslim places of worship will be able to get emergency security from the Home Office after several were targeted by far-right thugs. Picture: Alamy

Ms Cooper said: “Britain is a proud and tolerant country, and nobody should make any excuses for the shameful actions of the hooligans, thugs and extremist groups who have been attacking police officers, looting local shops or attacking people based on the colour of their skin.

“In light of the disgraceful threats and attacks that local mosques have also faced in many communities, the government is providing rapid additional support through the Protective Security for Mosques Scheme, alongside the support from local police forces and we repeat that anyone involved in this disorder and violence will face the full force of the law.

“As a nation we will not tolerate criminal behaviour, dangerous extremism, and racist attacks that go against everything our country stands for.”

Mosques have been targeted with protests since the Southport killings on July 29. Picture: Alamy

Responding to the attack, she earlier wrote on X: "The criminal, violent attack on a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham is utterly appalling. Deliberately setting fire to a building with people known to be inside.

"South Yorkshire Police have full Government support for the strongest action against those responsible."

The masked anti-immigration protesters were filmed setting fire to a bin just outside the smashed window. Police later seemed to have pushed back the rioters, but the fire continued to rage for some time.

Others simply stood around and watched, or filmed the scenes for social media. Chants in support of Tommy Robinson, the far-right activist, were heard.