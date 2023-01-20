40 more banks to disappear from high streets as Lloyds and Halifax close down branches

Halifax and Lloyds are closing down 40 branches between them. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Halifax and Lloyds are closing down 40 bank branches between them because of plummeting visitor numbers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The retail banks, which are both owned by Lloyds Banking Group, will shut down the branches to be closed between April and June.

It comes amid widespread bank branch closures throughout the industry and across the UK, as more people use banking services online. The trend was accelerated by the Covid-19 lockdowns, when people could not go to bank branches.

But many, including some older people, still prefer to use physical banks to manage their money.

Lloyds Banking Group said the branches to be closed have seen the number of visits drop by about 60% on average in the last five years.

The Dagenham branch of Lloyds is among those slated to close. Picture: Getty

A spokesman said: "Branches play an important part in our strategy but we need to have them in the right places, where they are well-used.

"We'll continue to invest in branches that are being used regularly, alongside our online, mobile app and telephone services."

The bank branches that will close include 18 Halifax sites in Golders Green, north London, Maldon, Essex, and Bletchley, Buckinghamshire, among others.

The 22 Lloyds branches to be lost include those in Dagenham, east London, Ipswich, Suffolk, Twickenham in south-west London and Harrow in north-west London.

Halifax is set to lose 22 branches. Picture: Getty

The only site not in England is Halifax's Bangor branch, in Wales.

All the branches are within a third of a mile of at least one free-to-use cashpoint and a Post Office, the group said.

Read more: Big change coming to Sainsbury's as key service to disappear from 237 supermarkets

Read more: Christmas sales plummet as cost of living crisis and postal strikes bite

The closures will not lead to any job losses, it added.

The latest announcement brings the total number of bank branch closures that have been announced so far this year to 64. Earlier in the month TSB announced it would be shutting nine sites, and Barclays named 15 for closure.

Below is the full list of closures due to close over the next few months.

Lloyds closures

Norbury – London Road – 19 April

Pontefract – Ropergate – 20 April

Beckenham – High Street – 20 April

Gillingham – High Street – 25 April

Chingford – Station Road – 25 April

Dagenham – the Heathway – 26 April

London – Marylebone High Street – 3 May

Ipswich – Bramford Road – 4 May

Weybridge – Church Street – 10 May

Twickenham – Heath Road – 11 May

Whitstable – High Street – 11 May

Beeston – the Square – 11 May

Wickersley – Bawtry Road – 15 May

Borehamwood – Shenley Road – 22 May

Littlehampton – Beach Road – 23 May

Rustington – the Street – 5 June

Aintree – Longmoor Lane – 6 June

Shaftesbury – High Street – 13 June

Newport – High Street – 13 June

Ripley – Oxford Street – 14 June

Hyde – Clarendon Place – 21 June

Harrow – Northolt Road – 29 June

Halifax closures

Bangor – High Street – 17 April

Chester Le Street – Front Street – 19 April

London – Fenchurch Street – 19 April

Aldershot – Union Street – 26 April

Crouch End – Broadway Parade – 27 April

Chorlton-cum-Hardy – Barlow Moor Road – 27 April

Golders Green – North End Road – 3 May

Putney – Putney High Street – 4 May

Norbury – London Road – 4 May

Surbiton – Victoria Road – 10 May

Chingford – Chingford Mount Road – 15 May

Redruth – Fore Street – 16 May

Bletchley – Queensway – 18 May

Maldon – High Street – 5 June

St Neots – High Street – 6 June

Whitley Bay – Park View – 21 June

Purley – Purley Parade, High Street – 22 June

Grays – High Street – 22 June