40 more banks to disappear from high streets as Lloyds and Halifax close down branches
20 January 2023, 12:25 | Updated: 20 January 2023, 12:50
Halifax and Lloyds are closing down 40 bank branches between them because of plummeting visitor numbers.
The retail banks, which are both owned by Lloyds Banking Group, will shut down the branches to be closed between April and June.
It comes amid widespread bank branch closures throughout the industry and across the UK, as more people use banking services online. The trend was accelerated by the Covid-19 lockdowns, when people could not go to bank branches.
But many, including some older people, still prefer to use physical banks to manage their money.
Lloyds Banking Group said the branches to be closed have seen the number of visits drop by about 60% on average in the last five years.
A spokesman said: "Branches play an important part in our strategy but we need to have them in the right places, where they are well-used.
"We'll continue to invest in branches that are being used regularly, alongside our online, mobile app and telephone services."
The bank branches that will close include 18 Halifax sites in Golders Green, north London, Maldon, Essex, and Bletchley, Buckinghamshire, among others.
The 22 Lloyds branches to be lost include those in Dagenham, east London, Ipswich, Suffolk, Twickenham in south-west London and Harrow in north-west London.
The only site not in England is Halifax's Bangor branch, in Wales.
All the branches are within a third of a mile of at least one free-to-use cashpoint and a Post Office, the group said.
The closures will not lead to any job losses, it added.
The latest announcement brings the total number of bank branch closures that have been announced so far this year to 64. Earlier in the month TSB announced it would be shutting nine sites, and Barclays named 15 for closure.
Below is the full list of closures due to close over the next few months.
Lloyds closures
Norbury – London Road – 19 April
Pontefract – Ropergate – 20 April
Beckenham – High Street – 20 April
Gillingham – High Street – 25 April
Chingford – Station Road – 25 April
Dagenham – the Heathway – 26 April
London – Marylebone High Street – 3 May
Ipswich – Bramford Road – 4 May
Weybridge – Church Street – 10 May
Twickenham – Heath Road – 11 May
Whitstable – High Street – 11 May
Beeston – the Square – 11 May
Wickersley – Bawtry Road – 15 May
Borehamwood – Shenley Road – 22 May
Littlehampton – Beach Road – 23 May
Rustington – the Street – 5 June
Aintree – Longmoor Lane – 6 June
Shaftesbury – High Street – 13 June
Newport – High Street – 13 June
Ripley – Oxford Street – 14 June
Hyde – Clarendon Place – 21 June
Harrow – Northolt Road – 29 June
Halifax closures
Bangor – High Street – 17 April
Chester Le Street – Front Street – 19 April
London – Fenchurch Street – 19 April
Aldershot – Union Street – 26 April
Crouch End – Broadway Parade – 27 April
Chorlton-cum-Hardy – Barlow Moor Road – 27 April
Golders Green – North End Road – 3 May
Putney – Putney High Street – 4 May
Norbury – London Road – 4 May
Surbiton – Victoria Road – 10 May
Chingford – Chingford Mount Road – 15 May
Redruth – Fore Street – 16 May
Bletchley – Queensway – 18 May
Maldon – High Street – 5 June
St Neots – High Street – 6 June
Whitley Bay – Park View – 21 June
Purley – Purley Parade, High Street – 22 June
Grays – High Street – 22 June