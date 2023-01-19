Big change coming to Sainsbury's as key service to disappear from 237 supermarkets

A big change is coming to Sainsbury's. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A major change is set to come to Sainsbury's, as a popular service in hundreds of its stores is set to be axed.

Some 237 Sainsbury's supermarkets across London and the rest of the UK will lose their in-store LloydsPharmacy outlets.

The chemists will not disappear overnight, but will be phased out over several months, Sainsbury's said.

A spokesperson for the retail giant said: “LloydsPharmacy is withdrawing pharmacy services from our stores over the coming months.

“We will work with them to ensure customers are clear on how they can access an alternative pharmacy provision to meet their needs.”

Sainsbury's sold its pharmacy business in 2015. Picture: Getty

Kevin Birch, chief executive officer of LloydsPharmacy, said: “This decision has not been an easy one and we understand that our patients and customers may have questions about how the change will affect them.

“We would like to thank them for their continued support and assure them that we are committed to providing a smooth transition over the coming months.

“I am very grateful to all our colleagues for their dedication to our patients, customers and communities.”

LloydsPharmacy added that it is "exploring options" for each branch individually and will confirm exact closure plans on a "branch-by-branch" basis - but expects to complete the process over the course of 2023.

The company said that it is working with all employees impacted by the announcement but did not say how many workers would be affected.

Sainsbury's sold its pharmacy business to LloydsPharmacy for £125 million in 2015, meaning all of its 281 chemists were rebranded.

LloydsPharmacy has been operating in Sainsbury's for more than seven years. Picture: Alamy

Some of the Sainsbury's locations with LloydsPharmacy outlets are below: