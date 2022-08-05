Breaking News

London bus drivers to join rail and Tube staff in mass strike in August

London bus drivers are also striking in August. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

More than 1,600 London bus drivers will strike over a pay dispute in August - coinciding with rail and Tube strikes set to cripple the network.

UK's Unite union says that 1,600 London bus drivers will stage industrial action over a pay dispute on Friday August 19 and Saturday August 20.

It comes after rail and London Underground staff announced plans to strike on different days between August 18 and 20.

The strike action will affect workers based at the following London United bus depots: Fulwell, Hounslow, Hounslow Heath, Park Royal, Shepherd's Bush, Stamford Brook, and Tolworth.

The union said it was a result of the company offering a pay increase of 3.6% in 2022 and 4.2% next year, which it described as a real terms pay cut because of the soaring rate of inflation.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "The parent company RATP is fabulously wealthy and it can fully afford to pay our members a decent wage increase.

"Unite's members play a crucial role in keeping London moving and they are not going to accept seeing their pay constantly eroded.

"Unite does what it says on the trade union tin and always defends the jobs, pay and conditions of its members.

"Our members at London United will receive the union's complete support until this dispute is resolved and a fair pay offer secured."

The RMT confirmed two rail strike dates for August 18 and 20 which will affect Network Rail and 14 other rail operators.

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) said its members at seven train companies will also walk out on August 18 and 20.

Meanwhile, London Underground staff will walk out on August 19 in a row over jobs and pensions.

