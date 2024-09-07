'Lies and misinformation': Families of Lucy Letby murder victims slam campaign to free serial killer nurse

7 September 2024, 21:22

Police investigating Lucy Letby believe the killer nurse may have harmed dozens more infants at two north-west hospitals, it has been reported.
Families of the babies murdered by killer nurse Lucy Letby (right and left) have slammed a campaign to free her - saying it has been fuelled by 'lies and misinformation'. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Families of babies murdered by killer nurse Lucy Letby have slammed a campaign to free her - saying it has been fuelled by 'lies and misinformation'.

The distraught families of the killer neo-natal nurse's newborn victims said they were suffering all over again - as politicians and campaigners try to free Letby.

Some claim that Lucy Letby's verdict is reliant on faulty evidence and have cast doubt on the safety of her conviction.

The victims' families' pain has been compounded by the support reportedly shown for these campaigners by Letby's parents Susan, 63, and John, 78.

Sources told the Mirror that Susan and John, who have not spoken publicly about the case, had expressed their "heartfelt thanks" to those who have questioned the conviction of their daughter.

The sources added that the case had been privately described as “the biggest miscarriage of justice in British legal history” among the Letbys.

Lucy Letby, Undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary of nurse Lucy Letby. The British neonatal nurse has been found guilty of killing seven b
The distraught families of the killer neo-natal nurse's newborn victims said they were suffering all over again - as politicians and campaigners try to free Letby. Picture: Alamy

A Letby victim's family told the Mirror: “Lucy Letby is a serial killer.

"She has been convicted by two separate juries and she has been through the Court of Appeal and been denied.

"There is no conspiracy. The last couple of years have been torture, our babies’ memories tarnished.”

Letby reportedly still holds hope for overturning her conviction - and has hired a new legal team to do so.

Her newly-appointed barrister Mark McDonald told the BBC : “There is a strong case that she is innocent. The fact is juries get it wrong. And yes, so does the Court of Appeal, history teaches us that.”

Killer nurse Lucy Letby, was found guilty of trying to murder a premature baby at the Countess of Chester Hospital in February 2016 earlier this year.

The 34-year-old was convicted by another jury last August of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others at the Countess of Chester Hospital's neo-natal unit between June 2015 and June 2016.

Letby was found guilty after a retrial at Manchester Crown Court. Prosecutors said that Letby had displaced Baby K’s breathing tube and had been caught "virtually red-handed" when a doctor walked into the room.

In recent weeks, high-profile figures such as former Tory Brexit secretary David Davis have also expressed doubt over Letby's conviction.

John and Susan Letby, the parents of nurse Lucy Letby, arrives at Manchester Crown Court ahead of the verdict in the case of nurse Lucy Letby who is accused
The victims' families' pain has been compounded by the support reportedly shown for these campaigners by Letby's parents Susan, 63, and John, 78. Picture: Alamy

Mr Davis said weeks ago that he and late billionaire Mike Lynch, who died aboard a shipwreck in August, believed the prosecution case against Letby was weak.

Writing in the Sunday Times in August, the Tory bigwig said: "He raised the case of the Lucy Letby trial as one that had already caught his attention.

"Mike was a world-class expert on probability theory, and saw straight through the statistical weaknesses that underpinned the Letby prosecution."

