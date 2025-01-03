Clive Bull 1am - 4am
Luke Littler secures place in World Darts Championship final against Michael van Gerwen
3 January 2025, 01:04
Luke Littler has reached the final of the World Darts Championship after defeating Stephen Bunting.
The 17-year-old will face three-time champion Michael van Gerwen in the final at Alexandra Palace on Friday.
It marks his second successive PDC World Darts Championship final, following a 6-1 victory over Bunting.
If he wins, Littler will become the youngest world champion in the sport.
Posting on X on Thursday evening, he said: "Another step closer, bring on the final."
The teenager averaged 105.48 - his highest of this year's competition.
He threw 13 180s and took out three ton-plus finishes, including a 'big fish' 170.
Speaking after his win, 'The Nuke' said it had been "an amazing tournament so far".
"I don’t know [what’s changed over the last 12 months]," he told Sky.
"I’ve played a lot better. I’ve won plenty of titles leading up to this. That’s what we do.
"There are majors all year around and I can’t wait for tomorrow night."