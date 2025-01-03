Luke Littler secures place in World Darts Championship final against Michael van Gerwen

3 January 2025, 01:04

Teenager Luke Littler has reached back-to-back finals at the World Darts Championship
Teenager Luke Littler has reached back-to-back finals at the World Darts Championship. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Luke Littler has reached the final of the World Darts Championship after defeating Stephen Bunting.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 17-year-old will face three-time champion Michael van Gerwen in the final at Alexandra Palace on Friday.

It marks his second successive PDC World Darts Championship final, following a 6-1 victory over Bunting.

If he wins, Littler will become the youngest world champion in the sport.

Posting on X on Thursday evening, he said: "Another step closer, bring on the final."

Read more: Wayne Rooney sacked by Plymouth Argyle after disastrous spell as manager

Read more: Fury 'reveals retirement decision' following devastating defeat in heavyweight rematch with Usyk

Luke Littler of England celebrates after winning the semi-final match against Stephen Bunting at the World Darts Championship
Luke Littler of England celebrates after winning the semi-final match against Stephen Bunting at the World Darts Championship. Picture: Alamy

The teenager averaged 105.48 - his highest of this year's competition.

He threw 13 180s and took out three ton-plus finishes, including a 'big fish' 170.

Speaking after his win, 'The Nuke' said it had been "an amazing tournament so far".

"I don’t know [what’s changed over the last 12 months]," he told Sky.

"I’ve played a lot better. I’ve won plenty of titles leading up to this. That’s what we do.

"There are majors all year around and I can’t wait for tomorrow night."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A woman is carried on a stretcher near the site of a plane crash

Two people killed as small plane crashes into warehouse

Police officers arrive at the gate of the presidential residence in Seoul

Investigators attempt to detain impeached South Korean president

The footage includes a photo of an ice cooler with an explosive device.

Fresh CCTV released of New Orleans terror suspect just an hour before attack as police reveal he had IED-packed cooler

Exclusive
Major Grenfell study reveals one in four firefighters suffering life-changing health conditions.

Major Grenfell study reveals one in four firefighters suffering life-changing health conditions

Even London is set for two-five-hour bursts of snow.

Don't go outside, NHS warns as Brits brace for three days of snow and temperatures set to plummet to -10C

A Tesla Cybertruck exploded

Soldier found dead after Tesla truck blast at Trump hotel ‘shot himself in head’

Sara Sharif's father, Urfan Sharif, was found guilty of murdering her.

Sara Sharif’s dad 'has neck sliced open with tuna can lid in prison attack' as he is 'ambushed by inmates'

The tracks are around 166 million years old.

Hundreds of dinosaur footprints discovered on ‘dinosaur highway’ in Oxfordshire quarry

Sir Nick Clegg is leaving his job as global affairs president with Facebook's parent company Meta.

Nick Clegg leaves Meta with Republican Joel Kaplan appointed as replacement

Military personnel walk down Bourbon street

Driver behind New Orleans terrorist attack ‘acted alone’

The Tesla Cybertruck driver shot himself in the head before the explosion

Tesla Cybertruck driver shot himself in head before explosion as police 'not ruling out' links to New Orleans case

Wayne Osmond at an Osmonds concert at Wembley Arena, London - 30 May 2008

The Osmonds star Wayne Osmond dies aged 73 as tributes pour in for singer

Rosita Missoni poses for photographers

Italian fashion house founder Rosita Missoni dies aged 93

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has announced her new reality TV series set to air on Netflix on January 15.

Meghan announces new reality TV series on Netflix

The poisoned Christmas cake was baked by Zeli Silva Dos Anjos, 61, who is now in stable condition after to eating the cake.

Mistake that led to three people dying after eating poisoned Christmas cake revealed

An Israeli soldier covers his ears as an artillery gunner fires into the Gaza Strip

Israeli air strikes kill dozens across Gaza Strip

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Tesla level three Electric vehicle charger

Tesla reports first year-on-year sales drop since at least 2015 after 1.1% dip

Elon Musk has said MP Jess Phillips 'deserves to be in prison' over Labour's refusal to launch a grooming inquiry.

Kemi Badenoch calls for inquiry into grooming gangs as Elon Musk slams Jess Phillips over Labour's refusal
The New Orleans suspect was a 'lone wolf' ISIS sympathiser, the FBI have said.

New Orleans suspect was 'lone wolf' ISIS sympathiser who originally 'planned to harm family and friends'
Clark County Fire Department crews work outside Trump International Hotel

US soldier died in Tesla truck explosion outside Trump hotel

Susan Evans returned to Queen Alexandra hospital, pictured, two days after undergoing elective gastric bypass surgery

Weight-loss surgery patient died after hospital ‘failures’ during junior doctors’ strike

House prices are close to an all-time high, Nationwide says.

UK house prices soar 4.7% to near record high, says Nationwide

CCTV images released by the family

CCTV shows how burglar carried out £10m jewellery heist - as 'inside job ruled out’

Man, 25, dies following Shaftesbury Avenue car ramming on Christmas Day

Man, 25, dies after car hits pedestrians on Christmas Day in London's West End

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman has described the government's latest plan to tackle people smugglers as more "bureaucratic tinkering"

Suella Braverman hits out at Labour's 'bureaucratic tinkering' as she warns of 'catastrophic' decision making
Scottish woman arrested for meltdown at Nashville airport revealed to be comedian Rachel Jackson.

Woman arrested for meltdown at Nashville airport revealed to be award-winning Scottish comedian

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 through photos in heartfelt New Year post.

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 with collection of family photos and heartfelt New Year message
Read the New Years Honours - list in full

New Year Honours 2025 - list in full

Prince William, right, with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince William's hilarious joke about Prince Louis delights Royals fans at Sandringham

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News