Luke Littler secures place in World Darts Championship final against Michael van Gerwen

Teenager Luke Littler has reached back-to-back finals at the World Darts Championship. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Luke Littler has reached the final of the World Darts Championship after defeating Stephen Bunting.

The 17-year-old will face three-time champion Michael van Gerwen in the final at Alexandra Palace on Friday.

It marks his second successive PDC World Darts Championship final, following a 6-1 victory over Bunting.

If he wins, Littler will become the youngest world champion in the sport.

Posting on X on Thursday evening, he said: "Another step closer, bring on the final."

Luke Littler of England celebrates after winning the semi-final match against Stephen Bunting at the World Darts Championship. Picture: Alamy

The teenager averaged 105.48 - his highest of this year's competition.

He threw 13 180s and took out three ton-plus finishes, including a 'big fish' 170.

Speaking after his win, 'The Nuke' said it had been "an amazing tournament so far".

"I don’t know [what’s changed over the last 12 months]," he told Sky.

"I’ve played a lot better. I’ve won plenty of titles leading up to this. That’s what we do.

"There are majors all year around and I can’t wait for tomorrow night."