Wayne Rooney sacked by Plymouth Argyle after disastrous spell as manager

31 December 2024, 10:59

Wayne Rooney, former Plymouth Argyle head coach, at a Sky Bet Championship match.
Wayne Rooney, former Plymouth Argyle head coach, at a Sky Bet Championship match. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Wayne Rooney has been sacked by Plymouth Argyle after a disastrous run of results as manager of the Championship side.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The club has not won a game since November 5, marking a nine-game run without a victory. 

Rooney’s side suffered a 2-0 loss at Oxford on Sunday in his final game in charge. 

It left the club on 18 points from 23 games and four points away from the relegation zone.

 The side won just four games and suffered 13 defeats with Rooney in charge.

Rooney said in a statement: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Board of Plymouth Argyle Football Club, in particular Simon Hallett and Neil Dewsnip who I shared great relationships with.

Rooney oversaw just four victories with Plymouth Argyle.
Rooney oversaw just four victories with Plymouth Argyle. Picture: Getty

“Thanks also to all the staff who made me feel welcome and who make the club such a special place, the players and fans for their efforts and support during my time as Head Coach and I wish them all the best for the future.“

To the Green Army thanks for making the games at Home Park so special, they are memories that we will share forever.”

The football legend added that the club “will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will continue to look out for and take interest in their results.”

The 39-year-old former England captain had faced calls to resign early on in his spell as manager. In his first game in charge he suffered a 4-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

The club also lost 4-0 to Coventry, managed by Rooney’s former England teammate Frank Lampard in his penultimate game as head coach.

Rooney joined Plymouth Argyle in May following an unsuccessful spell at Birmingham City. 

In 2022, he stepped down as the Derby County manager after the side was relegated following a 12-point deduction for entering administration.

