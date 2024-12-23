Fury 'reveals retirement decision' following devastating defeat in heavyweight rematch with Usyk

Tyon Fury lost a second successive bout against Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Tyson Fury’s boxing career is “not over” despite his defeat in the rematch against heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk on the weekend, according to reports.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Gypsy King lost a second successive bout against Usyk in Saudi Arabia on Saturday after all three judges scored the fight in the Ukranian’s favour.

Fury was adamant that he had won after the fight and wouldn't speculate as to whether he'd box again, saying: "I might do, I might not.”

However a source has reportedly revealed that upon returning to the UK, the 36-year-old told friends: “It’s not over.”

Fury was adamant that he had won after the fight. Picture: Alamy

The father-of-seven flew back to Manchester on a private jet on Sunday afternoon to reunite with his family after spending the last three months away from them to train, reports have said.

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren said the fighter plans to enjoy a traditional Christmas at his home in Lancashire before making any decision on his future.

Read more: ‘An early Christmas gift’: Tyson Fury slams judges after loss to Oleksandr Usyk in heavyweight title clash

Read more: Tyson Fury not spoken to his wife in three months ahead of heavyweight rematch

However, a £250 million bout against fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua is reportedly being discussed for 2025 with Wembley being lined up as a potential venue.

Speaking following Saturday's event, Warren insisted that Fury vs Joshua is the fight to make if the Gypsy King decides to continue fighting.

“It’s what people will want to watch,” he told The Sun.

“The Fury/Joshua fight is a great fight and if it happens it will be a mega fight, it will be brilliant.

“But it will only happen if Tyson wants to do it and that’s a big if. And if he doesn’t want to do it, then so be it.”

A £250 million bout against fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua is reportedly being discussed. Picture: Alamy

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn agreed: “The reality is there's only one fight for Tyson Fury and that's Anthony Joshua.

“It's the biggest fight probably in the history of British boxing, everyone will always want to see it.

“For me, AJ against Fury is the one, it's the one at Wembley, I'm going to be pushing His Excellency [Turki Alalshikh] to make the fight.”

Fury and Joshua were due to clash in 2022, while the former was still the WBC heavyweight champion but negotiations eventually collapsed.

Joshua's last fight came in September when he was stopped in the fifth round by Daniel Dubois.