Madeline McCann prime suspect 'had lock pick kit' at his home, witness claims

2 July 2023, 17:58

The prime suspect in Maddie's disappearance had a lock picking kit, a witness has claimed
The prime suspect in Maddie's disappearance had a lock picking kit, a witness has claimed. Picture: Rex/Shutterstock

By Asher McShane

The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann had a lock picking kit capable of unlocking security doors, a witness has claimed.

Christian Brueckner had bragged about a burglary toolkit which he could use to ‘break into holiday resorts, hotels and holiday homes to steal from tourists,’ a former friend told the Sun on Sunday.

Helge Busching has cast doubts on the official theory that Maddie’s kidnapper came in through a window.

He believes the perpetrator picked the lock and ‘came through the door’ of the holiday apartment.

Brueckner is a convicted paedophile who is currently serving a sentence for rape. He was publicly named as a suspect in Maddie’s disappearance in 2020 and was officially declared as a suspect last year.

He has denied any involvement.

Busching told the Sun: “I knew from Christian that he uses tools to break into holiday resorts, hotels and holiday homes to steal from tourists.”

Asked how Brueckner entered the home, Busching said: 'Through the door. Easily. He can open any door.”

The Sun reports that German investigators believe the window theory is misleading.

Police are also investigating a theory that Brueckner may have used car paint solvent to sedate Madeleine.

Busching previously claimed Brueckner once told him “she didn’t scream” when they were talking about Madeleine’s disappearance.

Madeleine vanished from a rented holiday apartment in Praia da Luz in Portugal on May 3, 2007, during a family holiday.

Last month German forensic experts searched a reservoir 30 miles from Praia da Luz as part of their investigation. They are understood to have taken soil samples for analysis.

