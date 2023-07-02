Breaking News

Two dead and 28 injured in Baltimore mass shooting as gunman remains at large

2 July 2023, 10:32 | Updated: 2 July 2023, 11:53

Two dead following Baltimore mass shooting with dozens wounded
Two dead following Baltimore mass shooting with dozens wounded. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Twitter

By Danielle DeWolfe

At least two people have died after a gunman opened fire at an event in Baltimore, Maryland, police have confirmed.

The Baltimore Police Department were called to the "mass shooting incident" in the Brooklyn Homes section of South Baltimore, as they confirmed 28 people had been wounded - three critically.

During a press conference held a few hours after the incident, officers confirmed at least two people had lost their lives after a gunman opened fire.

Nine people were taken to hospital for treatment, with three victims remaining in critical condition, police confirmed.

Police added the gunman or gunmen remain at large, with no motive yet established.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Witnesses said hundreds of people had been gathered to celebrate an event called “Brooklyn Day”.

A large police and emergency medical response presence could be seen in the area, after emergency serviced received multiple calls shortly after 12:30am local time.

Officers arrived to find one woman dead and another nine people suffering from gunshot wounds, police confirmed.

'We located one female adult deceased on the scene and nine additional victims were transported from the location to area hospitals," Baltimore Police Acting Commissioner Richard Worley said during a press conference held a few hours after the shooting.

"Additionally, we had 20 other victims walk into hospitals throughout the region.

"Our detectives are currently working an extensive crime scene. The two deceased victims we have are both adults," he said, adding: "Our hearts and prayers are going out to the families and friends of the victims, as well as the community and our entire city".

Read more: Promising young footballer with university plans stabbed to death as teenager charged

Read more: Man and woman arrested after two-year-old girl 'known to pair' found dead

According to Baltimore Police Acting Commissioner Richard Worley, investigators are “working an extensive crime scene”.

He said the tragedy “highlights the impacts and the need to deal with the overproliferation of illegal guns on our streets and the ability for those who should not have them to get their hands on them.”

Baltimore Police Acting Commissioner Richard Worley speaking during the press conference on Sunday.
Baltimore Police Acting Commissioner Richard Worley speaking during the press conference on Sunday. Picture: Twitter

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott described the incident as a “reckless, cowardly act that happened here and that has permanently altered many lives and cost two people their lives.”

Taking to Twitter shortly after the incident, the department said: "BPD is on scene of a [mass] shooting incident in the 800 blk of Gretna Court in our Southern District".

Mayor Scott and police officials urged anyone with information to come forward.

Speaking to the perpetrator, Mr Scott added: “we will not stop until we find you—and we will find you.”

Police confirmed two fatalities after a gunman opened fire in Baltimore, Maryland, overnight.
Police confirmed two fatalities after a gunman opened fire in Baltimore, Maryland, overnight. Picture: Twitter: Image: Rebecca Pryor

“Until then, I hope with every single breath that you take that you think about the lives that you took and you think about the lives that you impacted here tonight,” he added.

Videos and pictures from the scenes show the area surrounding the residential block littered with broken glass, empty alcohol cans and police tape strewn across the cordoned off street.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Baltimore Police Department

Two killed, 28 injured in mass shooting in Baltimore

Protesters ram-raid mayor's home in 'assassination attempt' as 1,700 arrest following fifth night of unrest in France

French protesters ram-raid mayor's home in 'assassination attempt' as 1,700 arrested amid fifth night of violence

Oxford professor claims 'Brits feel guilt about the Empire' because they 'know nothing about it'

Oxford professor claims 'Brits feel guilt about the Empire' because they 'know nothing about it'

Israeli authorities inspect the remains of what the military said is a Syrian anti-aircraft rocket in Rahat

Israeli air force attacks Syria and Syrian missile explodes over northern Israel

Police in front of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris

France faces fifth night of rioting over teenager’s killing by police

Darius Campbell Danesh's grieving girlfriend reveals popstar's autopsy report following singer's 'sudden' death

Darius Campbell Danesh's grieving girlfriend reveals popstar's autopsy report following singer's 'sudden' death

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump draws thousands to small South Carolina city for campaign rally

Around 21,500 schools still have buildings that contain asbestos, according to National Audit Office figures

Asbestos death toll at more than 10,000 - and thousands of school buildings still contain killer material

Serbia Protest

Thousands in demonstration against Serbian TV station after mass shootings

Artwork at a science conference

Australia prescribes psychedelics to depression or PTSD patients in world first

Phillip Schofield is pictured during an ITV hosting appearance last year

Phillip Schofield faces three-month ITV probe into ‘who knew what when’ before winter ruling

Ashley Day was killed at a house in Birmingham on Thursday

Promising young footballer with university plans stabbed to death as teenager charged

A burned out van

Macron scraps German trip amid rioting as teenager killed by police is buried

St Peter's Square

Pope appoints Argentinian bishop as head of Vatican doctrinal watchdog office

Julius Maada Bio

Sierra Leone opposition calls for presidential election re-run

Andersson made the comments to the Sun

Andrew Tate had no friends at school, claims Love Island star Malin Andersson

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wreckage from the crash

‘At least 51 killed as truck rams into cars and market traders’ in western Kenya

Bishops have written to the Home Affairs select committee

Bishops blame ministers for creating 'boom market' for small boats migrant traffickers

Ukrainian servicemen of fire an 82mm mortar towards Russian positions on the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region

Three killed and 17 hurt from Russian attacks in Ukraine

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the child was found dead on Sidegate Lane, Ipswich (pictured) with the death, which is being treated as suspicious

Man and woman arrested after two-year-old girl 'known to pair' found dead

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Russian media watchdog blacklists outlets linked to Wagner mercenary chief

Belarus Military Base

Satellite photos suggest Belarus is building army camp for Wagner fighters

The RNLI has 35,000 members across the UK

Female lifeboat crews condemn "disgusting" levels of sexism and bullying at RNLI

Dutch king

Dutch king apologises over country’s role in slavery

Just Stop Oil activists disrupt London Pride parade, labelling sponsor 'world's biggest plastic polluter'

Just Stop Oil activists disrupt London Pride parade, labelling sponsor 'world's biggest plastic polluter'
A group of police officers walk during a protest in Nanterre

More than 1,300 arrested overnight as rioters clash with police around France

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A new book has revealed the role Kate played in a famous statement.

Kate was behind ‘toughened up’ response from royal family in statement addressing racism allegations
Prince Harry is expected to work on a documentary in Africa for Netflix

Prince Harry 'planning new documentary in Africa without Meghan' as part of $100m Netflix deal
The Prince is to lose out on a royal role as a result of having no British residence.

Prince Harry to lose out on ‘hugely important’ royal role after Frogmore Cottage eviction by King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matt Frei and Dr Liv

'Horrific' A & E scenes and a government who 'aren't listening' have forced Doctor Liv to debate a move to Australia
Tom on NHS

'Emphasis on generalist skills' will place NHS on a secure footing for the long-term says CEO of the NHS Confederation
James O'Brien

'What is he good at?': James O'Brien struggles to pinpoint Rishi Sunak's standout skills

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan
Andrew Marr spoke out on Rwanda

Stop the boats? How Andrew Marr would tackle the migrant crisis

Shelagh and caller Johnathan

'On what level are we full?': Shelagh Fogarty questions LBC caller's anti-migrant rhetoric

Barrister tells James O'Brien Rwanda case will go to the Supreme Court.

'It will go to the supreme court': Barrister comments on court's Rwanda decision

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful
James O'Brien slams Tories attacking the privileges committee

James O'Brien lambasts the eight Tory MPs named to have 'attacked' Privileges Committee

Author Peter Hitchens condemns the 'indefensibly immoral' striking by doctors and nurses

Author Peter Hitchens condemns the 'indefensibly immoral' striking by doctors and nurses

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit