Promising young footballer with university plans stabbed to death as teenager charged

1 July 2023, 20:13

Ashley Day has been remembered as a 'well-mannered and loving boy'
Ashley Day has been remembered as a 'well-mannered and loving boy'. Picture: Handout

By Adam Solomons

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a young footballer at a house party in Birmingham.

Ashley Day, 20, had been an academy player at South Wales side Newport County AFC.

He was stabbed to death at an address on Bradford Street, Digbeth just after 6am on Thursday.

Day was intending to study sport science at Brunel University in London from September.

West Midlands Police said Gurveer Bhandal, 18, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed weapon.

Ashley was a "promising" footballer who had played in Newport County&squot;s academy (home ground Rodney Parade pictured)
Ashley was a "promising" footballer who had played in Newport County's academy (home ground Rodney Parade pictured). Picture: Creative Commons

Cops are also looking for information, photos and videos of the party and incident.

Ashley's family said on Saturday: "He had a great love for music. He'd just been accepted to study sports science at Brunel University and was very excited to start later this year.

"He was a great big brother and protector to his mum, younger brother, and his family.

"Anyone who knew him will tell you how he exuded joy and happiness and always wanted the best for everybody."

Ashley was killed at a property on Bradford Street, Digbeth (street view pictured)
Ashley was killed at a property on Bradford Street, Digbeth (street view pictured). Picture: Street View

Bhandal will now appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon said: "We are supporting Ashley's family at this awful time.

"We ask that anyone present come forward to provide us with information about the event."

Newport County wrote on Saturday: "Newport County AFC are deeply saddened to learn the devastating news of the passing of former academy player Ashley Day.

"Everyone at Newport County AFC’s thoughts are with Ashley’s family and friends at this time."

