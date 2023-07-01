Breaking News

Just Stop Oil activists disrupt London Pride parade, labelling sponsor 'world's biggest plastic polluter'

Just Stop Oil activists disrupt London Pride parade, labelling sponsor 'world's biggest plastic polluter'. Picture: LBC / Just Stop Oil

By Danielle DeWolfe

Just Stop Oil activists staged a demonstration during London's annual Pride parade, as protestors blocked the route over sponsor's they claim are "polluting the planet".

Two activists from the group could be seen spraying a float with black and pink paint, while seven others from the climate group sat down in front of a float, halting traffic.

The nine protestors specifically targeted the parade's Coca-Cola float during the celebrations, labelling the soft drink manufacture the "world's biggest plastic polluter".

It follows threats from the group to disrupt the LGBTQ+ event issued earlier this week.

30,000 people are expected to be in attendance as part of Saturday's annual event, which marks 51 years since the first march for LGBTQ+ rights.

🏳️‍🌈 BREAKING: JUST STOP OIL DISRUPTS PRIDE



🧯 LGBTQ+ supporters of Just Stop Oil have disrupted the Pride in London parade, blocking Coca-Cola's float and spraying black and pink paint over the road.



🧵 A thread on why we've disrupted #PrideInLondon: pic.twitter.com/bGjudM9VUl — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) July 1, 2023

The group claims they are holding "high polluting" sponsors to task over their financing of the event.

In a statement, the group said they were "condemning new oil, gas and coal", adding they were "calling on London Pride to cease accepting sponsorship money from high polluting industries and stop allowing the inclusion of floats from these organisations in the parade".

Those participating in the parade could be seen appealing to the protestors, as pop music blasted through speakers located on the float.

Just Stop Oil continued: "At around 1:25pm, nine LGBTQ+ Just Stop Oil supporters blocked the Pride parade in front of the Coca-Cola float- the world’s worst plastic polluter, accused of numerous human rights abuses.

"Some supporters blocked the float whilst two others sprayed pink and black paint over the road.

"This afternoon’s action comes after LGBTQ+ representatives from Just Stop Oil met with London Pride to discuss their demands, after it was revealed Just Stop Oil would consider disrupting the event.

"London Pride have so far failed to make a commitment to take necessary steps to protect the LGBTQ+ community from the unfolding climate collapse, and have failed to address their relationship with destructive industries co-opting Pride to ‘pinkwash’ their reputations."

It follows the news a passerby threw milk over Just Stop Oil protesters earlier this week, as the group held up traffic during yet another slow marching stunt.

The furious onlooker acted after the eco-activists slow marched through Hammersmith during Thursday evening's London rush-hour.

Speaking of today's protest, Peter Tatchell, an LGBTQ+ rights campaigner and prominent member of the Gay Liberation Front said: “I helped organise the first Pride in the UK in 1972 and have attended every Pride London march since then.

"Pride was always meant to be both a celebration and a protest. From the outset, we stood in solidarity with other struggles for freedom and social justice, against corporate pinkwashing and all forms of exploitation.

“Climate destruction is destroying communities, jobs, homes and lives across the world, especially in poorer countries.

"Fossil fuels are endangering the survival of humanity – including LGBTQ+ people. Our community must not collude with environment, species and climate destroying companies.”